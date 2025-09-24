The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

‘You’ve Got a Friend’ in Lyle Lovett at the Schaefer Center

Owen Marcellino, Arts & Culture Editor
September 24, 2025
Courtesy of the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Four-time Grammy-winning artist Lyle Lovett is taking the stage at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

An evening featuring Lovett’s decades of music-making and 14 studio albums, audience members can expect an expansive soundscape, including his Grammy-nominated track “That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas).” 

Describing Lovett’s versatile sonic landscape, the Schaefer Center’s website defines him as a musician who “broadened the definition of American music.”

Lovett’s discography contains collaborations with country legend Willie Nelson, as well as soul luminary Al Green. Lovett’s voice can also be heard on the “Toy Story” soundtrack on the duet version of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with Randy Newman.

The event is part of App State’s Office of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources initiative, known as Appalachian Arts. Previously, the program hosted Billy Strings for two sold-out nights Sept. 11-12. 

Lovett’s songwriting captivated the attention of listeners across generations, and he has caught eyes on the small screen, as he frequently guest-stars in various television series such as “The Bridge” and “Big Sky.”

In a press release from Allison West, the Schaefer Center’s Director of Marketing & Public Relations, refers to Lovett as “one of America’s most treasured singer-songwriters, celebrated for his ability to weave together country, swing, folk, gospel, blues, and jazz into a sound all his own.”

More information regarding Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group can be found on the Schaefer Center’s website under the “Events” and “Appalachian Arts” tab.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Arts & Culture Editor
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a senior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal