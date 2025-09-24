‘You’ve Got a Friend’ in Lyle Lovett at the Schaefer Center

Four-time Grammy-winning artist Lyle Lovett is taking the stage at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

An evening featuring Lovett’s decades of music-making and 14 studio albums, audience members can expect an expansive soundscape, including his Grammy-nominated track “That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas).”

Describing Lovett’s versatile sonic landscape, the Schaefer Center’s website defines him as a musician who “broadened the definition of American music.”

Lovett’s discography contains collaborations with country legend Willie Nelson, as well as soul luminary Al Green. Lovett’s voice can also be heard on the “Toy Story” soundtrack on the duet version of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with Randy Newman.

The event is part of App State’s Office of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources initiative, known as Appalachian Arts. Previously, the program hosted Billy Strings for two sold-out nights Sept. 11-12.

Lovett’s songwriting captivated the attention of listeners across generations, and he has caught eyes on the small screen, as he frequently guest-stars in various television series such as “The Bridge” and “Big Sky.”

In a press release from Allison West, the Schaefer Center’s Director of Marketing & Public Relations, refers to Lovett as “one of America’s most treasured singer-songwriters, celebrated for his ability to weave together country, swing, folk, gospel, blues, and jazz into a sound all his own.”

More information regarding Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group can be found on the Schaefer Center’s website under the “Events” and “Appalachian Arts” tab.