Changing the Tune: Music Student Seniors in the Age of COVID-19

Music education has suddenly become dangerous like never before. When COVID-19 halted life in March of 2020, music students adapted to an online, virtual format. An audience-based education was forced to become audience-less.

Senior music students faced an additional dilemma: their senior performances. The culmination of their undergraduate education was muddled with uncertainty. Nick Lipsette, trumpet performance major, and Maggie Stone, vocal performance major, are two seniors of the many that found themselves unsure of how their college career would conclude.

Nick Lipsette

Last spring, Lipsette found himself playing for his couches and computer in the living room of his house in Boone. Initially postponing his junior performance, the department eventually decided to hold it virtually. Now, one year later, Lipsette finds himself playing to a screen daily through $400 worth of sound equipment bought after this forced adjustment.

Maggie Stone

When Stone first tried to rehearse with a “singer’s mask,” she thought: “It’s like singing into a pillow.” Stone used to practice with her choir in the same room, their voices unmediated by technology. Now, her choir meets virtually to learn their pieces. Each singer then records their separate parts to be edited together. Stone said that the “singer’s masks” the school purchased just didn’t work. To accommodate, all vocal classes have been moved online.