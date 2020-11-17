PHOTO GALLERY: AppalCart faces a pandemic

As App State’s campus shifted toward online learning, many off-campus students found themselves attending class on their computers rather than in person, staying at home in accordance with university policy. However, for those who may still have in-person courses, or may not have the luxury of owning a car, AppalCart has continued serving the Boone community as it has for years – with new guidelines in place to promote public health. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boone’s public transit authority has installed clear shields for the drivers, hand sanitizer dispensers, and mandated that both passengers and drivers wear masks. Furthermore, capacity on buses has been limited to 15-20 passengers and regular deep cleaning of the buses has been made standard. For those who rely on public transit, like senior chemistry major James Galipeau, AppalCart is “critical” for life in Boone. “Before the pandemic, I still lived on-campus so I mostly used the bus service to get to major grocery stores in town,” Galipeau said. “AppalCart has been essential for my ability to get to campus and to work during COVID-19.”

Gallery | 5 Photos Bus drivers in conversation at the College Street traffic circle. Despite maintaining regular routes and times, AppalCart has seen significantly fewer passengers due to the increasing number of students transitioning to online learning.