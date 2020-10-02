PHOTO GALLERY: Highlighting Custodial Workers During a Pandemic

During the unusual year COVID-19 has created at App State, students and faculty are relying on custodial staff workers to a new degree when it comes to staying safe and healthy. These staff workers have had to undergo additional training and incorporate new procedures into their already busy schedules, enabling students to continue their education while preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In Wey Hall, custodial staffer Nathan Shook, is experiencing new challenges and routines he has not had to deal with in his 13 years of working at App State. Sianna Gutschick, sophomore operations assistant, found herself a new job at the beginning of the semester sanitizing commonly touched surfaces on an hourly basis in the Plemmons Student Union. Adelina Moctezuma, custodial staffer, works her afternoon shift in L.S. Dougherty, keeping in mind the rigorous training she underwent about new safety regulations amid pandemic. Lashey Reid, custodial staffer, cleans the classrooms and sitting areas on all four floors of Peacock Hall, finding the addition of masks a challenge.
These are just some of the individuals that work hard everyday to keep students and faculty safe.
