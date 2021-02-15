PHOTO GALLERY: ‘Surthriving’ in a Liminal Education

This Spring 2021, college students face another semester of online classes after almost a year of interrupted daily life in the U.S. Mixed feelings dominate as students press on into their third semester of adjusted learning, with most classes being taught online synchronously and asynchronously. Here are ten glimpses into some of the opinions and spaces students have had to carve out in their personal lives to make room for their public learning experience.

Aaron Carpenter, a senior double major in Biology and Psychology, said he does not like the idea of online classes, as he has ADHD and the format is not conducive to his learning style. "It's not what anyone expected."