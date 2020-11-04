Submit Search
Search
Home
News
Campus
Community
Spanish Translations
COVID-19
Politics
Arts & Culture
Art/Design
Entertainment
Events
Opinion
Columns
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Sports
Football
Basketball
Track & Field
Baseball
Field Hockey
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Broadcast
The Appalachian Weekly News
About
Staff
Contact Us
Submit a Story Idea
Join The Appalachian
Donate
Advertise with Us
Archives
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share via Email
Print
Search
Home
News
Campus
Community
Spanish Translations
COVID-19
Politics
Arts & Culture
Art/Design
Entertainment
Events
Opinion
Columns
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Sports
Football
Basketball
Track & Field
Baseball
Field Hockey
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Broadcast
The Appalachian Weekly News
About
Staff
Contact Us
Submit a Story Idea
Join The Appalachian
Donate
Advertise with Us
Archives
PHOTO GALLERY: The face of the election in Watauga County
Gallery
|
9 Photos
Jesse Barber
Ann Brown, poll worker at Watauga High School. Brown has been involved with working at voting polls since 2008 when she moved into the area.
The Appalachian
• Copyright 2020 •
FLEX WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window