The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

PHOTO GALLERY: The face of the election in Watauga County

Jesse_Barber_20201103_votingportraits_politics
Gallery|9 Photos
Jesse Barber
Ann Brown, poll worker at Watauga High School. Brown has been involved with working at voting polls since 2008 when she moved into the area.

The Appalachian • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in