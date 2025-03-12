The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

App State women’s basketball fall short in conference tournament

Max Schwanz, Reporter
March 11, 2025

The App State women’s basketball team made the trip to Pensacola, Florida, for the Sun Belt Conference tournament in hopes of hanging their first conference championship banner in the rafters. 

The Mountaineers were ranked as the No. 6 seed and their first matchup was No. 11 seed Marshall Friday. 

The Black and Gold were well rested as they were given a bye until the fourth round of the tournament. However, this matchup was the Thundering Herd’s fourth of the tournament.

Senior guard Zada Porter put the Mountaineers on the board first with a layup. Porter followed up with a three, scoring 5 of the team’s first 7 points. 

App State led 6-7 with 4:52 to go in the first quarter. 

Senior guard Mara Neria came off the bench and drilled her first three-point attempt to extend the lead to 4. 

The Thundering Herd responded with a 10-0 run which was snapped with a Neira layup.

The Mountaineers trailed 19-13 at the end of the first quarter. 

Neira opened the second quarter with her second three. 

Senior guard Emily Carver followed with 7 of the next 8 points for the Black and Gold, making the score 29-24. Carver scored two layups and a three during the stretch. 

App State went into the break trailing 35-26. 

Junior forward Elena Pericic scored the first points for the Mountaineers with a three. Marshall held a 40-29 lead. 

Neira one-upped her teammate with back-to-back threes, making the score 43-35. 

The Black and Gold hit a couple free throws and entered the final quarter trailing 55-41. 

Carver continued to score with 3 three-pointers and a layup to open the fourth quarter. 

A layup from senior forward Samantha LaFon and three-pointer from Neira made the score 69-60 with 1:30 left to play. 

Neira went on to make 2 more threes, but it was not enough and the Mountaineers lost 75-66. 

Carver and Neira led the Black and Gold with 23 points each. Carver made 4 three pointers and Neira made a game high 7. 

App State finished with a 13-17 overall record and were 9-9 in conference play.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal