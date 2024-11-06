Categories:

Donald Trump projected to win presidency for 2nd time

Byline photo of Jenna Guzman
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
November 6, 2024
Donald Trump projected to win presidency for 2nd time
Kaitlyn Close

Republican and former president Donald Trump is projected to beat Democrat Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States, according to the Associated Press. 

This will be Trump’s second time serving as president, as he served from 2016-20. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, marking the 10th time in history an active president did not win an initial re-election. 

He and JD Vance as vice president are projected to win the presidency with 277 electoral votes, surpassing the requirements of 270 votes. Swing states such as North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin contributed to the win. As of Nov. 6 at 7:30 a.m., Trump and Vance are projected to defeat Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz with a differential of 53 electoral votes.

The country’s popular vote favors Trump with 51% of the vote and Harris with 47.5% as of Nov. 6 at 7:30 a.m..

In North Carolina, the popular vote also favors Trump with 51% of votes.

Trump announced his running for the 2024 presidential election Nov. 15, 2022. 

Trump and Vance will be inaugurated into office Jan. 20.

At his acceptance speech to a group of supporters Wednesday, Trump said, “I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me.” 

 

Para leer en español haz clic aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6085
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

Donate to The Appalachian
$6085
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal