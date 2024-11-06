Donald Trump projected to win presidency for 2nd time

Republican and former president Donald Trump is projected to beat Democrat Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

This will be Trump’s second time serving as president, as he served from 2016-20. Trump lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, marking the 10th time in history an active president did not win an initial re-election.

He and JD Vance as vice president are projected to win the presidency with 277 electoral votes, surpassing the requirements of 270 votes. Swing states such as North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin contributed to the win. As of Nov. 6 at 7:30 a.m., Trump and Vance are projected to defeat Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz with a differential of 53 electoral votes.

The country’s popular vote favors Trump with 51% of the vote and Harris with 47.5% as of Nov. 6 at 7:30 a.m..

In North Carolina, the popular vote also favors Trump with 51% of votes.

Trump announced his running for the 2024 presidential election Nov. 15, 2022.

Trump and Vance will be inaugurated into office Jan. 20.

At his acceptance speech to a group of supporters Wednesday, Trump said, “I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me.”

