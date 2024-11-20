Function meets fashion on the slopes of Appalachia

Throughout the decades, student life at App State has been propelled by the opportunities and community the surrounding outdoors provide. As the leaves fall and the creeks freeze, it is crucial to find ways to stay active and comfortable.

Winning “Best Elective” in the 2023 edition of “Best of Boone,”skiing, as well as snowboarding, have been immensely popular as students’ winter sports of choice.

With multiple ski resorts opening up toward the late 1960s, students’ desire to participate in this familiar sport soared. Every winter students at App State race to the slopes, or in some cases, onto AppalNet to register for one of the fleeting spots in a beginner ski or snowboarding class.

In the Feb. 7, 1980, edition of The Appalachian, it was reported nearly 80% of students had never met the slopes before attending App State. In an effort to aid inexperienced students, Staff Writer John Kirk explored the do’s and don’ts of ski clothing.

“To fully enjoy skiing, proper clothing is essential,” Kirk wrote.

As one layers up and piles on as many pairs of socks as possible for warmth, it’s necessary to find a balance between fashion and safety on the slopes.

Junior recreation management major Sophia Eberly loves tackling the slopes in an assortment of winter clothing. When preparing for a day of adventuring down black diamonds, she is primarily concerned with how warm she will be.

“Layering is such a big part of everyday fashion, but I’m not thinking of it the same way when I’m going skiing because I just want to be warm,” Eberly said.

In the Jan. 23, 1996, edition of The Appalachian, reporter Leah Rubin wrote, “I enjoy the ski pants because they keep me from freezing my butt off when I fall.”

After learning how to ski while attending ski school when she was young, Eberly reflects on the changes in style she’s noticed on the slopes.

“I feel like I see a lot more people wearing baggy ski pants,” Eberly said.

Baggy pants aren’t just a trend on the slopes, rather there has been a rapid shift towards baggy clothing in streetwear and everyday clothing throughout the 2020s.

“My mom will see my ski pants and be like, ‘Those are too big on you,’ and I’m like no they’re just comfortable,” Eberly said.

When it comes to the correct pants to wear on the slopes, many people have differing opinions. Due to the unreliable weather in North Carolina, you might even find people skiing shirtless with nothing on but a pair of shorts.

Eberly insists as long as one is comfortable on the slopes, they are guaranteed an enjoyable adventure, regardless of what they wear.

“I’ll see people in jeans or something funny like a onesie,” Eberly said.

One of the most vital parts of one’s ski wear is what protects their head. Under a helmet, beanies of all styles and colors are speeding down the slopes. In the same 1996 article, Rubin interviewed student Patrick Foggiamo, who said, “You can wear all sorts of crazy-looking hats.”

Besides the warm clothing needed for any outdoor adventure, the gear you bring to the slopes is equally important. Finding the right pair of ski boots can be the difference between a good time and a bad time on the mountain.

Buying her first pair of skis at 15, Eberly hasn’t thought twice about investing in her own gear. Eberly argues the most important part of her gear is the combination of her boots and the skis themselves.

“If you have a bad pair of boots, you’re cooked,” Eberly said.

To ensure a successful time on the slopes proper gear is essential. Other than purchasing the gear itself, many ski resorts and outdoor equipment shops provide rental programs.

Just down NC-105, 1st Tracks Ski & Snowboard Shop offers in-person and online rental programs. Appalachian Ski and the Student Recreation Center offer numerous student and group discounts on rentals that include the essentials: skis, boots, poles and a helmet.