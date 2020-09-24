Here’s where N.C. General Assembly candidates from college towns stand on the issues

In November, all 170 seats in the North Carolina State Senate and North Carolina House of Representatives are up for election. Not only do state General Assembly members pass legislation that affects the state, but they also elect members to the UNC Board of Governors, which oversees the UNC System.

The Appalachian worked with six other student newsrooms across North Carolina to profile every General Assembly candidate in Orange, Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Pitt, Durham and Watauga counties.

We asked every candidate five questions about issues students told us they cared about, and summarized their responses in the map below. If candidates didn’t respond, we pulled information from their website.

