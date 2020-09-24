Here’s where N.C. General Assembly candidates from college towns stand on the issues
In November, all 170 seats in the North Carolina State Senate and North Carolina House of Representatives are up for election. Not only do state General Assembly members pass legislation that affects the state, but they also elect members to the UNC Board of Governors, which oversees the UNC System.
The Appalachian worked with six other student newsrooms across North Carolina to profile every General Assembly candidate in Orange, Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Pitt, Durham and Watauga counties.
We asked every candidate five questions about issues students told us they cared about, and summarized their responses in the map below. If candidates didn’t respond, we pulled information from their website.
Read the candidates’ full answers for Orange, Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Pitt, Durham and Watauga counties here.
This voter guide was created as part of the One Vote N.C. collaborative. Visit www.onevotenc.com to sign up for our election newsletter and read more of our election coverage.
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.