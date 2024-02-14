Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.
Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.
Courtesy of App State Athletics

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Byline photo of Ethan Smith
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
February 14, 2024

Arguably, the most decorated player in App State football history was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame Jan. 8. Armanti Edwards set 64 program records and 14 SoCon records during his time in the High Country.

“On behalf of the entire App State family, we congratulate Armanti on this significant recognition,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “This is a well-deserved honor, and we’re excited he will be joining the other Mountaineers as members of the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Edwards attended Greenwood High School in Greenwood, South Carolina where he started as a wide receiver. Midway through his junior season, Edwards transitioned to quarterback and tallied 1,400 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior, Edwards threw for 2,000 passing yards and rushed for 1,000 yards while accounting for 29 touchdowns.

It took Edwards no time to make an impact while wearing the Black and Gold uniform as he won SoCon Freshman of the Year and first team all-conference. After 10 starts, Edwards broke every program record for a freshman quarterback. He totaled 2,251 passing yards, 1,151 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. The Mountaineers capped off Edwards’ rookie campaign with their second-consecutive national championship in 2006.

The next three seasons were what critics and fans alike expected of Edwards from week to week: greatness. 

Armanti Edwards and his family watch as his No. 14 is retired during the last game of the 2023 season Nov. 26, 2023. Edwards won back-to-back Walter Payton awards in 2008 & 2009, an honor given to the best offensive player in FCS. (Ashton Woodruff)

As a sophomore in 2007, Edwards led App State into The Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan where few thought the Mountaineers from a small mountain town had a shot at taking down the No. 5 Wolverines. By the end of the afternoon, the once loud and passionate maize and blue crowd turned to pure stunned silence.

“I can remember how quiet the stadium was,” Edwards said. “Pretty much practice all summer all through camp for a loud stadium, practicing silent count. We’re not going to be able to hear each other, but once it was all said and done and we came with the victory, just hearing how silent it was.”

The 2007 season ended the same way it had in 2005 and 2006, with the Black and Gold atop the mountain. Despite missing four games due to injury, Edwards threw for 1,948 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 1,588 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In 2008 and 2009, Edwards won FCS National Player of the Year in addition to becoming the only two-time FCS Walter Payton Award winner, an honor given to the most outstanding offensive player. He became the FCS record holder for career rushing touchdowns at 65 and the most seasons with over 3,000 yards of total offense.

Paired with Hall of Fame coach Jerry Moore, the duo saw a 42-7 record during Edwards’ time as the starting quarterback. Edwards finished his App State career with 10,392 passing yards and 74 passing touchdowns along with 4,361 rushing yards, becoming the second Division I player to reach 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards. In 2016, Edwards was inducted into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame.

Despite numerous awards and his success while in the High Country, Edwards doesn’t think about being considered App State’s G.O.A.T.

“No, that’s definitely not for me to consider,” Edwards said. “That’s for you guys and fans. So, I do not entertain.”

After Edwards’ time wearing the Black and Gold, he was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. At the next level, Edwards made the transition to wide receiver. After the NFL, Edwards spent time in the Canadian Football League where he won the Grey Cup as a member of the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.

Changing positions at the highest levels is an extreme challenge and Edwards was no exception.

“It was obviously hard work, hard road, starting out switching positions at the highest level,” Edwards said. “It was pretty hard to do, but as the years went on, I kind of got a feel for it. Got the right mentors in my corner and I had another opportunity to go to Canada and the CFL and continue playing wide receiver. That’s when I pretty much started to understand.”

Without those guys on the field, that wouldn’t have happened.

— Armanti Edwards

Edwards returned to Boone in the fall for the retirement of his No. 14 jersey during halftime of the Mountaineers’ matchup against rival Georgia Southern Nov. 25, 2023. 

“A very special day here at App to be able to honor Armanti Edwards and what he stands for,” said head football coach Shawn Clark postgame. “When you think of Appalachian State, you think of Coach Jerry Moore, Armanti Edwards, Dexter Coakley.”

Boone was filled with black and gold at tailgates around campus along with fans wearing No. 14 jerseys in honor of the former App State signal caller. Due to number shortages, it will be the last time an App State football player will have their jersey memorialized.

“It’s obviously a great achievement of mine,” Edwards said. “Without those guys on the field, that wouldn’t have happened.”

The weekend leading up to the ceremony was spent reflecting with some of Edwards’ former teammates making the trip up the mountain for the commemoration and the game. 

“We had a very nice dinner where I was able to see former players and guys I haven’t seen for five to 10 years,” Edwards said about the weekend. “We reminisce and talk about the good old days and see how everybody’s doing at that time. So, it’s been beyond, past my expectations.”

At halftime, it was time for the No. 14 to take its place in the rafters, or in this case the North End Zone. Edwards was joined at midfield along with his family and Moore as a tribute video played across the scoreboard. Once the video ended, the plaque was unveiled along the team facility of the North End Zone.

Edwards then said a few words to the App State faithful in the crowd.

“Thank you and go App,” Edwards said.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in Football
Former App State defensive back Steve Wilks and his wife Marcia.
Former Mountaineer Steve Wilks’ journey to the Super Bowl
Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.
Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.
App State football coaching changes for 2024 season
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.
Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.
Mountaineer uniforms through the years
Junior running back Anderson Castle breaks through a tackle against James Madison Nov. 18, 2023.
Just keep digging: App State’s 2023 football season review
More in Sports
Junior forward TreVon Spillers runs past the Dukes defense Jan. 25, 2024. The Charleston, South Carolina native scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.
2 journeys, 1 destination: Transfer duo plays to win
Junior forward TreVon Spillers slams it against Toledo Feb. 10. Spillers scored eight points against the Rockets.
Mountaineers win double-overtime thriller against Toledo
Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell gets ready for a pitch against Kent State Feb. 9. Darnell recorded her first career App State home run.
Softball opens season 0-3 at Elon Softball Classic
Sophomore guard Alexis Black drives past the ULM defense Feb. 7.
App State ups win streak to 3 with victory over Broncos
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past the Warhawk defense Feb. 7. Alston finished with 24 points and four assists.
Mountaineer women’s basketball holds off ULM 78-71
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory drives past the Panther defense Jan. 17.
Mountaineers winning streak ends with loss to Bobcats

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *