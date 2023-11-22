Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 2: DYSTOPIAS

Welcome to the second installment of Mountaineer Media Swap, the podcast where Multimedia Editor Pruett Norris and Arts & Culture Editor Briley Turpin join forces to recommend each other a movie and book apiece. The catch? Neither of them knows what the other is going to suggest.

In this episode, Pruett and Briley trade recommendations of their favorite dystopian media (0:44). Afterward, they have a conversation about the new movie “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. Pruett saw the movie but didn’t read the book, and Briley read the book but didn’t read the movie. Mountaineer media swapping ensues (7:40).