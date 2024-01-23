Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 3: ACADEMIA

Welcome to the third installment of Mountaineer Media Swap, the podcast where Multimedia Editor Pruett Norris and Arts & Culture Editor Briley Turpin join forces to recommend each other a movie and book apiece. The catch? Neither of them knows what the other is going to suggest.
In this episode, Pruett and Briley trade recommendations of their favorite academia media (1:24). Afterward, they have a conversation about the teen comedy classic, 2004’s “Mean Girls,” and its new movie musical remake, also titled “Mean Girls.” They discuss the successes of the musical elements and the new stars’ efforts to match up to the iconic original (10:54).