Mountaineer Media Swap Episode 4: LOVE

Welcome to the fourth installment of Mountaineer Media Swap, the podcast where Multimedia Editor Pruett Norris and Arts & Culture Editor Briley Turpin join forces to recommend each other a movie and book apiece. The catch? Neither of them knows what the other is going to suggest.
In this episode, Pruett and Briley swap their favorite love stories across books and movies (2:09). Then, Briley educates Pruett about the meaning behind reggae music and discusses the successes and limitations of the Bob Marley biopic, “Bob Marley: One Love” (10:30).