The team hoists up the regular season Sun Belt Championship award after their game against Arkansas State March 1. With a 26-5 regular season record, App State earns their first ever title in the Sun Belt division since joining for the 2014-15 season.
The team hoists up the regular season Sun Belt Championship award after their game against Arkansas State March 1. With a 26-5 regular season record, App State earns their first ever title in the Sun Belt division since joining for the 2014-15 season.
Landon Williams

Mountaineers clinch Sun Belt title with win over Red Wolves

Byline photo of Ethan Smith
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
March 2, 2024

While rain poured throughout Boone, App State capped off its 2023-24 regular season with a 80-57 win over Arkansas State on senior day, securing their first Sun Belt regular season title and first undefeated-at-home season since 1966-67.

Junior guard Myles Tate cuts down a piece of the net March 1. Tate averaged 9.4 points per game and scored a career-high 25 points against Marshall Feb. 25. (Landon Williams)

“Just an awesome night for App State University and our athletic program,” said head coach Dustin Kerns. “I want to congratulate our team, our players are the most important part of the program. We’ve got great players, but most importantly we’ve got great people.”

Prior to tip-off, graduate student forward Donovan Gregory, graduate student guard Bryant Greene and senior forward CJ Huntley were honored as a part of senior day. Each received their own framed jersey and highlight video played in front of the Holmes Convocation Center crowd. 

“It’s been very surreal for all of us,” Greene said. 

Gregory, App State’s all-time leader in wins, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Tre’Von Spillers posted 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Huntley finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard Terence Harcum was the Black and Gold’s fourth double-digit scorer at 10 points.

Gregory and Huntley opened the game strong, combining to score 14 of App State’s first 19 points before the first media timeout. 

“Seeing the crowd and everybody,” Huntley said about his fast start. “I felt juiced, ready to play.”

Arkansas State responded to the Mountaineers’ opening surge, cutting the lead to six points by shooting 5-5 in a two minute stretch.

The two teams battled back and forth for the rest of the half as the Black and Gold took a 43-29 lead at halftime. Huntley, Gregory and Harcum combined for 27 first-half points.

App State shot 44% from the field and 57% from three on 14 attempts. They limited the Red Wolves to 34% and 20% shooting splits and forced six turnovers. Despite the advantage on the scoreboard, Arkansas State outrebounded the Mountaineers 23-22. 

Both teams started the second half slowly, with multiple missed shots and turnovers from both sides. The Red Wolves switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense, making it hard for App State to find open scoring opportunities.

After the under-12 media timeout, the Black and Gold began to separate themselves. A couple of baskets in transition along with some free throws, gave the Mountaineers a 64-46 lead with 7:50 remaining.

Arkansas State couldn’t keep pace as App State cruised to an 80-57 win on the final day of the regular season.

With the victory, App State moves to 26-5, the most wins in program history and 16-2 in the Sun Belt. It marks the first time they have won their conference outright since 1978-79.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” Gregory said. “This is what we put the work in for.”

In a day full of records, the Holmes Convocation Center set a new program attendance record with three of its top five most attended games coming this season.

“We couldn’t have done it without our awesome students and fans,” Kerns said. “15-0 at home and our fans and students are a major part of that.”

Next up for App State is the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, Florida. Due to being the No. 1 seed, the Mountaineers have a double-bye and will play in the quarterfinals March 9 at 12:30 p.m. The opponent will be determined the day prior and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1151
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Sophomore forward Rylan Moffitt jumps for the tip-off against ULM Feb. 7.
Mountaineers fall to Troy in 102-69 defeat
Junior forward Tre’Von Spillers takes a putback shot on Old Dominion’s basket at the Holmes Convocation Center on Feb. 28. Spillers totaled 16 rebounds and 18 points in last nights game.
Mountaineers clinch share of regular season title with win over ODU
The Mountaineers walk back onto the court against Ragin Cajuns Feb. 17. The Black and Gold have won five straight games.
Mountaineers continue historic quest
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory drives past a Marshall defender Feb.15.
App State basketball ups win streak to 5 in win at Marshall
Sophomore guard Alexis Black sizes up a JMU defender Feb. 24.
Alston, Lewis push Mountaineers past Dukes 83-79
Junior guard Terence Harcum shoots over an Eagle defender Jan. 25.
Mountaineers down ODU 82-67
More in Sports
Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against No. 18 James Madison Nov. 18, 2023. The Mountaineers and Dukes will face off in Boone Nov. 23, 2024.
App State unveils 2024 football schedule
Senior outfielder gets ready for a pitch against ETSU Feb. 27.
Mountaineers pull off comeback victory against ETSU
A snowboarder takes flight during an App State Snowboarding Team club meet.
App State Snowboarding Team soars to new heights
Redshirt junior outfielder Austin St. Laurent runs the bases against Siena Feb. 25.
Mountaineers sweep Siena in Hickory
Graduate student catcher Peyton Darnell gets ready for a pitch against Kent State Feb. 9.
App State softball goes 3-1 in the Wolfpack Classic
Redshirt Sophomore Ethan Oakley goes for the legs of Cornell wrestler Ethan Qureshi Feb. 18. Oakley took this match with a score of 10-4 by decision.
App State wins senior day dual 45-3 over Gardner-Webb
More in Top Stories
Senior Sophie Mead sits inside Belk Library’s Special Collections Research Center Feb. 21. Mead is a passionate voter who sued the North Carolina General Assembly after her vote was challenged.
Meet Sophie Mead: The student who sued the General Assembly
Leahs Lens: What EDAW is and how you can help
Leah's Lens: What EDAW is and how you can help
Reggae band, Rastacoustic, performed their second annual Bob Marley birthday bash at Boone Saloon. This performance took place on Feb. 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.
Reggae: A story of race, religion and redemption
Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner’s office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette’s favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.
Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers
Letter from the Editor: To be understood
Letter from the Editor: To be understood
Zoe Horton is a junior here at App State and she is part of the Mu Omicron Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta. She throws up her sign behind her sororitys plaque at the plots. Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024.
Black Greek life leaders display legacy of unity

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1151
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *