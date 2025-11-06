PHOTO GALLERY: A look into 2025 municipal Election Day

Tuesday night, community members, candidates and volunteers gathered at multiple locations in Watauga County awaiting Election Day results. The polls opened at 6:30 a.m., allowing Watauga County residents to vote for Town of Boone Mayor and Boone Town Council members.

Citizens took to voting sites like Plemmons Student Union, the Watauga Community Recreation Center and the Watauga County Administration building to cast their ballots. Others volunteered at the polls, checking in voters as they arrived and helping the process along. App State students and Watauga County residents were seen campaigning and encouraging others to vote with signs and stands on campus.

Some of the candidates, including Dalton George, Todd Carter and Morgan Murray, awaited results at FizzEd. Adrian Tait and Virginia Roseman could be found at the Watauga County Courthouse.

At 7:30 p.m., the polls closed, and ballots were moved in a timely manner to the Watauga County Courthouse to be sorted and counted. Here, ballots were checked by the Watauga County Board of Elections and the chief judge.

Watauga County election winners included Dalton George as Town of Boone Mayor and Adrian Tait, Todd Carter and Virginia Roseman for Boone Town Council.

Gallery • 4 Photos Noah Williford A volunteer signs Boone Town Council candidate Virginia Roseman’s T-shirt at the Watauga County courthouse on Nov. 4.

Gallery • 5 Photos Juliet Coen Junior electronic media and broadcasting major Nora Yocum interviews town council candidate Morgan Murray for AppTV at FizzEd on Nov. 4.

Gallery • 4 Photos Juliet Coen Poll volunteer Kay Campany at the Watauga County Recreation Center on Nov. 4.