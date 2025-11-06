Mayoral candidate Dalton George, center, and his partner Sophie Mead, right, celebrate favorable polling predictions at FizzEd on Nov. 4.
Mayoral candidate Dalton George, center, and his partner Sophie Mead, right, celebrate favorable polling predictions at FizzEd on Nov. 4.
Juliet Coen

PHOTO GALLERY: A look into 2025 municipal Election Day

Photo Desk
November 5, 2025
Categories:

Tuesday night, community members, candidates and volunteers gathered at multiple locations in Watauga County awaiting Election Day results. The polls opened at 6:30 a.m., allowing Watauga County residents to vote for Town of Boone Mayor and Boone Town Council members.

A sign that reads “ALL IN TO VOTE” sits at the Watauga County Courthouse on Nov. 4. (Noah Williford)

Citizens took to voting sites like Plemmons Student Union, the Watauga Community Recreation Center and the Watauga County Administration building to cast their ballots. Others volunteered at the polls, checking in voters as they arrived and helping the process along. App State students and Watauga County residents were seen campaigning and encouraging others to vote with signs and stands on campus. 

Some of the candidates, including Dalton George, Todd Carter and Morgan Murray, awaited results at FizzEd. Adrian Tait and Virginia Roseman could be found at the Watauga County Courthouse. 

At 7:30 p.m., the polls closed, and ballots were moved in a timely manner to the Watauga County Courthouse to be sorted and counted. Here, ballots were checked by the Watauga County Board of Elections and the chief judge. 

Watauga County election winners included Dalton George as Town of Boone Mayor and Adrian Tait, Todd Carter and Virginia Roseman for Boone Town Council. 

election night (4)
Noah Williford
A volunteer signs Boone Town Council candidate Virginia Roseman’s T-shirt at the Watauga County courthouse on Nov. 4.
election night-3 (2)
Juliet Coen
Junior electronic media and broadcasting major Nora Yocum interviews town council candidate Morgan Murray for AppTV at FizzEd on Nov. 4.
election night (3)
Juliet Coen
Poll volunteer Kay Campany at the Watauga County Recreation Center on Nov. 4.
election night-6
Noah Williford
Boone Town Council candidate Adrian Tait at the Watauga County Courthouse on Nov. 4.
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal