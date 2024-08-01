PHOTO GALLERY: A Mountaineer Saturday Night with Brad Paisley

From energetic football games to packed concerts, App State does it all. Kidd Brewer Stadium transformed into a country music venue on Saturday, July 27, as a part of the Appalachian Summer Festival put together by the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

The Appalachian Summer Festival celebrated their 40th anniversary by bringing Brad Paisley and Tigirlily Gold to Boone.

Kidd Brewer Stadium turned into a concert venue on Saturday, July 27. The Appalachian Summer Festival hosted Brad Paisley and his opener Tigirlily Gold.

Tigirlily Gold started off the night with a few covers and mashups that included songs from Dolly Parton, TLC and more, as well as songs from their debut album “BLONDE” including “Shoot Tequila,” “Leroy” and “I Tried a Ring On.”

Tigirlily Gold is a sister duo from North Dakota. Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh have grown up singing and performing at different venues in and around their home state and they held a steady gig at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Nashville, Tennessee. During their opening act for Paisley, the girls mentioned that this was their first stadium performance and even made a TikTok with the crowd to commemorate.

Kendra Slaubaugh from Tigirlily Gold singing in Kidd Brewer Stadium on July 27. Kendra Slaubaugh has been performing with her sister and duo partner Krista Slaubaugh since they were young.

Fans enter the stadium on July 27. The event brought crowds from Boone and the surrounding area.

Paisley came on shortly after Tigirlily Gold and the stadium atmosphere filled with excitement for this superstar’s performance. In the crowd, people slow danced to some songs and sang at the top of their lungs to others. Each song brought a new life to the crowd along with a changing set design and neon lights to match its vibe.

During the show, Paisley sang some of his most famous songs including “Whiskey Lullaby,” “Ticks,” “We Danced” and “American Saturday Night.” Debuting his first album titled “Who Needs Pictures” in 1999, Paisley has become one of country music’s biggest sensations. In 2001, he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, has won three Grammys, been presented with 14 Country Music Association awards and much more.

Brad Paisley singing to his fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium on July 27. Paisley released his debut album in 1999 and has made 11 more studio albums since then.

Additionally, he and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of The Store, a non-profit organization free-referral grocery store for low income families and individuals in Nashville.

Although the doors of the stadium didn’t open till 7 p.m., there was a growing line at the west gate entrance starting at 5 p.m. The pit filled up quickly as well as stadium seating with people dressed to impress in country inspired attire. Tigirlily Gold took their mark at exactly 7:30pm and an hour later Brad Paisley made his appearance.

Paisley and Tigirlily Gold can be found on Apple Music and Spotify.