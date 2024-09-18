PHOTO GALLERY: Boone welcome Antlers & Acorns singers and songwriters

Once again, Boone welcomed the Antlers & Acorns Songwriter Festival that returns annually every September, bringing live music to local businesses all across the community.
Performers travel from all across the United States to share their love of songwriting with music enthusiasts. The festival draws fans from across the South to celebrate folk, country, and rock music from Sept. 4-7 in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Musicians perform at a variety of Boone staples throughout the festival, including seven local restaurants, four hotels, and the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Artists gathered around town to perform either solo shows or share the stage with fellow songwriters, allowing musicians to collaborate and enjoy each other’s music. The festival brings together the community of Boone and enriches the culture of the town.
Antlers & Acorns come to Boone every year, and has a Facebook page where fans can stay up to date with all of their events. Withmany live music events both indoors and outdoors from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, there is an occasion for everybody.