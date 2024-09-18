PHOTO GALLERY: Boone welcome Antlers & Acorns singers and songwriters

Byline photo of Sydney Willis
Sydney Willis, Photojournalist
September 18, 2024
Once again, Boone welcomed the Antlers & Acorns Songwriter Festival that returns annually every September, bringing live music to local businesses all across the community. 

9.04.24-swp-antlersandacorns
Sydney Willis
Community Relations Director Debbie Frazier hands out VIP passes at Booneshine Brewing Company for the Antlers and Acorns Festival on Sept. 4. In attendance were several performing artists, Boonshine regulars and live music enthusiasts.

Performers travel from all across the United States to share their love of songwriting with music enthusiasts. The festival draws fans from across the South to celebrate folk, country, and rock music from Sept. 4-7 in the Blue Ridge Mountains. 

9.06.24-swp-antlersandacorns-34 copy
Sydney Willis
Singer Eric Erdman opens up day two of the festival and performs a self-written song at the Antlers and Acorns Festival in front of Betty’s Biscuits on Sept. 6. Erdman has been touring for decades and continues to spread his love for music across the country.

Musicians perform at a variety of Boone staples throughout the festival, including seven local restaurants, four hotels, and the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Artists gathered around town to perform either solo shows or share the stage with fellow songwriters, allowing musicians to collaborate and enjoy each other’s music. The festival brings together the community of Boone and enriches the culture of the town.

9.07.24-swp-antlersandacorns-38 (1)
Sydney Willis
Laurel Lewis performs for the Antlers & Acorns festival at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Sept. 7. Lewis is a former student of renowned musician Rodney Crowell and performed a song with him for the last night of the festival.

Antlers & Acorns come to Boone every year, and has a Facebook page where fans can stay up to date with all of their events. Withmany live music events both indoors and outdoors from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, there is an occasion for everybody.

