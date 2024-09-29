PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricane Helene causes devastation, loss to Boone community

On Thursday, Boone was hit by Hurricane Helene. Students and locals struggled with the loss of power, water and internet. Some even lost their homes and valuables.

In the aftermath of the storm, students and locals were displaced from their homes and apartments. Flooding in this area is uncommon and many people were unaware of the damages that could be caused.

Due to the aftermath of the storm, the American Red Cross has opened up the Holmes Convocation Center as a shelter for students and locals. Trivette and Central Dining Halls have been opened to the public as well.

Relief efforts have started all across Western North Carolina. Samaritan’s Purse has started accepting donations for the town of Boone and other areas in the High Country.

The Boone community has been heavily impacted by the storm, but relief efforts are underway. The Appalachian’s photo desk went out during and after the storm to get photos of the damage.

Friday, 1:30 p.m.

Gallery • 4 Photos Nicole Evans Flooding rises to the first floor of an apartment complex on Sept. 27.

Friday, 3 p.m.

Gallery • 5 Photos Emily Simpson Workers cut and clean up a fallen tree in front of White Residence Hall on Sept. 27.

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Gallery • 4 Photos Hayden Wittenborn A car stuck over debri in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Bavarian Village on Sept. 28.

Saturday, 12 p.m.

Gallery • 2 Photos Nicole Evans Marlene Vert stands outside her home of Bavarian Village on Sept. 28. Residents must move belongings and find somewhere to live.

Saturday, 1 p.m.