A resident carries their cat away from Bavarian Village apartment complex on Sept. 27.
Nicole Evans

PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricane Helene causes devastation, loss to Boone community

Photo Desk
September 29, 2024
On Thursday, Boone was hit by Hurricane Helene. Students and locals struggled with the loss of power, water and internet. Some even lost their homes and valuables.

In the aftermath of the storm, students and locals were displaced from their homes and apartments. Flooding in this area is uncommon and many people were unaware of the damages that could be caused.

Due to the aftermath of the storm, the American Red Cross has opened up the Holmes Convocation Center as a shelter for students and locals. Trivette and Central Dining Halls have been opened to the public as well. 

Relief efforts have started all across Western North Carolina. Samaritan’s Purse has started accepting donations for the town of Boone and other areas in the High Country. 

The Boone community has been heavily impacted by the storm, but relief efforts are underway. The Appalachian’s photo desk went out during and after the storm to get photos of the damage.

Friday, 1:30 p.m.

ONLINERES nicole 2
Nicole Evans
Flooding rises to the first floor of an apartment complex on Sept. 27.

Friday, 3 p.m.

Hot light portraits
Emily Simpson
Workers cut and clean up a fallen tree in front of White Residence Hall on Sept. 27.
The Legends parking lot collapses into a sinkhole on Sept. 27 due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. (Emily Simpson)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

ONLINERES hayden 1
Hayden Wittenborn
A car stuck over debri in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Bavarian Village on Sept. 28.

Saturday, 12 p.m.

ONLINERES nicole 7 Large
Nicole Evans
Marlene Vert stands outside her home of Bavarian Village on Sept. 28. Residents must move belongings and find somewhere to live.
The aftermath of flooding in a Bavarian Village apartment on Sept. 28. (Nicole Evans)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Aftermath1 (1)
Jenna Guzman
Workers repairing the roof of Boone Drug located next to Earth Fare on Sept. 28.

 

