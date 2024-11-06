PHOTO GALLERY: The Super Bowl of politics: Watch parties across Boone

On Tuesday night, voters across Watauga County attended watch parties to view the 2024 election results. These watch parties included the Democratic watch party, the Grand Old Party watch party and the App State Politics Club.

The Democratic watch party occurred at Lost Province Brewing Co. and started at 7 p.m. The event was organized by App State College Democrats.

Sophomore political science major Noelle Johnston shares her thoughts on the night. “I’m here to be around people who have similar views and no matter what, we all come together,” Johnston said.

The GOP watch party occurred at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, starting at approximately 6:30 p.m. Barbecue and other dishes were served in the conference room.

Watauga County Commissioners Braxton Eggers, Todd Castle, Ronnie Marsh and U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx were all in attendance.

The App State Politics Club held a watch party in Belk Library room 303 at 9 p.m. The watch party was open to all and had a crowd of 20 students and Boone locals.

All three watch parties ended before the presidential results came in.

Gallery • 3 Photos Ashton Woodruff Andrew Myers fills in states with the corresponding party color as the votes roll in on Nov. 5. Myers colors Maryland blue for Vice President Kamala Harris' projected win for the state.

Gallery • 7 Photos Ava Anzalone People cheer as Josh Stein is projected as the winner for N.C. Governor at the Democratic watch party on Nov. 5.