Practicing winter wellness through creative hobbies

Standing in the checkout line at the grocery store, Zoe Moore’s hands move with practiced ease, a crochet hook in one and yarn in the other. Stitching a new project, the repetitive motion keeps her grounded, offering a sense of calm amid the fluorescent buzz of the store.

For Moore, a junior industrial design major, crocheting isn’t just a pastime — it’s a form of self-care.

“I have anxiety and ADHD and I’m just constantly moving,” Moore said. “Crochet is something to do with my hands and stay focused. I absolutely love it.”

Moore is the events and partnerships manager with Student-Made App State, which is part of a network of student-run businesses active on 14 college campuses.

“As college students, we’re so ‘go, go, go,’ you feel bad just for relaxing,” Moore said. “Student-Made forces me to relax and sit down and work on art and still feel productive.”

Moore is also the owner of Hooked Crochet and sells her handmade crochet fashion and accessories through Student-Made pop-ups and online orders. She said she never anticipated making money through the craft she picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Student-Made has given her a network to grow her business.

With over 30 creators involved in Student-Made App State, Moore works to organize pop-up markets for artists to sell their products around campus and with local business partners.

“I think Boone is a great place for local artists, a lot of businesses are very supportive of helping us,” Moore said.

Boone’s local art scene thrives with students and professionals gathering to share their creativity. Moore said creating often provides an outlet for stress and a sense of connection, especially during the demanding academic year and the harsh winter months.

As Boone settles into its winter season, freezing temperatures and shorter days present challenges for students navigating both their studies and mental health.

According to the Counseling and Psychological Services Center, nearly 25% of college students struggle with winter blues, with this percentage increasing at higher latitudes.

It is estimated millions of U.S. residents experience seasonal affective disorder during the winter months, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Winter-pattern SAD can cause feelings of social withdrawal and feeling like hibernating.

“Art helps you not overthink and is the perfect outlet for emotions,” Moore said. “When it’s gross outside, I can look forward to crocheting things and staying productive inside.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, research shows creative hobbies reduce levels of cortisol, the body’s stress hormone.

Caterina Eppolito, a staff counselor at the Counseling Center, helps organize multiple groups and programs for students to come and make art together.

“Sometimes you can’t say things in words and you need some time to figure things out,” Eppolito said. “If you’re doing art, you are actually in the moment, and those feelings can start to make more sense.”

Eppolito said being creative with others gives an “extra boost of good vibes” and can help people find community and similarities rather than be alone.

“In American culture, we think that we need to go and go and that we can’t stop,” Eppolito said. “Eventually people start crashing, you need to slow down and incorporate self-care into your life to keep going.”

This emphasis on self-care aligns with the growing appeal of creative outlets, which many see as a way to transform stress into something meaningful.

“People find comfort in crafts, it’s such a great way to turn negative things in your life into something positive,” Moore said.

With short days and low temperatures, it’s easy to feel disconnected or down. Instead of waiting for spring, embrace the season by exploring creative outlets. Hands-on activities provide a distraction, boost mood and relieve stress. Here are a few hobbies to help combat the winter blues.

Journaling

The Counseling Center website recommends journaling to help manage stress, process emotions and improve mental well-being. One can set aside a few minutes each day to write about thoughts and experiences without worrying about structure or perfection.

Baking

Baking warms up both the kitchen and the spirit, offering a creative outlet that results in something delicious to enjoy. One can start with simple recipes like cookies or muffins, and gradually experiment with new ingredients or techniques as confidence grows. Hosting a baking night with roommates or close friends is a wonderful way to enjoy good company and share a warm, homemade treat together.

Crafting

Engaging in mindful craftings, like knitting, crocheting or scrapbooking, can be both relaxing and rewarding. Doing it socially — whether in a group or through online communities — adds an extra layer of connection.