QUIZ: What candidates do you align with?
To help voters figure out who they align with most, The Appalachian pulled answers from the voter guide and put them into a quiz format.
Each quiz is 4-5 questions long and shows you your results on what candidate you align with most.
Board of Commissioners District 1
Board of Commissioners District 5
Board of Education
North Carolina State Senate
North Carolina House of Representatives
U.S. Senate
U.S. House of Representatives
Moss Brennan (he/him) is a senior journalism major with a minor in political science and media studies.
