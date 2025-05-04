Gift bags provided to graduates during Lavender Graduation in the Plemmons Student Union Solarium in May 2022. Courtesy of Cody Michael Henderson.
Gift bags provided to graduates during Lavender Graduation in the Plemmons Student Union Solarium in May 2022. Courtesy of Cody Michael Henderson.

Students revive LGBTQ+ graduation

Byline photo of Mia Seligman
Mia Seligman, Enterprise Editor
May 3, 2025
Categories:

On Feb. 8, graduate student Sylvia Sequina-Hitchcock emailed the App State Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Resource Center asking for the Lavender Graduation dates for the 2024-25 academic year. 

Lavender Graduation, hosted by the LGBTQ+ resource center in previous years, is a ceremony focused on celebrating and supporting App State students who identify as queer. Historically, the word “lavender” was used to describe men who were suspected to be gay in the 1930s, according to CNN. As time progressed, the queer community began to reclaim the word “lavender” to identify accepting spaces or people. 

“Lavender is a coded word for the queer community,” Jovin-Fisher said. “Lavender Graduation is a space to be seen full in that and honored.”

The LGBTQ+ resource center informed Sequina-Hitchcock that Lavender Graduation would “have to be hosted by other club organizations in the future.” 

In an effort to make sure seniors could experience Lavender Graduation, Sequina-Hitchcock, the president of the Orchesis Alliance, said she reached out to graduate student Scarlet Jovin-Fisher to see if their student organization would be able to host Lavender Graduation.

Eoinn Guth, a 2023 psychology App State graduate, speaks during Lavender Graduation in the Plemmons Student Union Solarium on May 10, 2023.
Courtesy of Cody Michael Henderson.

Jovin-Fisher and Sequina-Hitchcock, both clinical mental health counseling students, said during the ceremony, graduates will receive a certificate with their chosen name instead of their legal name.

“It’s the first time either of us has made any event of this scale, really,” Jovin-Fisher said. “I mean, we plan events in our organization and for our field, but nothing like this.”

Sequina-Hitchcock said in an email she had intended to participate in the event after her best friend participated the year before, and was disappointed to receive the response that the event would not be hosted by the university.

“This new ceremony feels like an accurate representation of the spaces I want to foster for myself and the LGBTQ community that I am a part of,” Sequina-Hitchcock said in her email. “With the various DEI changes and political erasure of the LGBTQ community over these last few years, it felt critical to host this event and create a safe space to be our whole selves and honor our academic accomplishments and strength as a community.”

Anna Oakes, Senior Director of Public Relations for University Communications, wrote in an email that Lavender Graduation is being co-hosted by several student organizations on April 30 and linked the event’s Engage page. It was not specified why the university would not be funding Lavender Graduation or if App State will be hosting the event in the future. 

Sequina-Hitchcock said Lavender Graduation did not receive funding from App State or the LGBTQ+ resource center, instead funding came from other club organizations, as well as a variety of sponsors including businesses and community member donations. 

Jovin-Fisher and Sequina-Hitchcock said they checked with the board of Orchesis Alliance to ensure they wanted to be a part of the planning process. 

“They were all super excited,” Sequina-Hitchcock said. “And from there, we just started planning.”

Jovin-Fisher said a large part of the planning process came from networking and figuring out the budget for putting together Lavender Graduation. 

Lavender Graduation was held in the Plemmons Student Union Summit Trail Solarium on April 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.After settling on a space for the graduation ceremony, the pair said they did not run into any major obstacles while putting the ceremony together. Jovin-Fisher said she was unsure of what the ceremony would look like.

“Is it going to be two of us standing in a room with some cookies?” she asked.

Jovin-Fisher and Sequina-Hitchcock planned interactive activities provided by Orchesis Alliance. According to its website, the organization “aims to elevate the awareness and understanding of expressive arts therapy and its benefits.” 

The organization hosted a “community art” activity that was open to the attendees. 

“In terms of the art activity, we’re kind of intending to do these collaborative art pieces,” Sequina-Hitchcock said. “Rather than having split up pieces, part of the healing work that we do as students in the expressive arts therapies is offering spaces where we can do this in support of each other.”

Sequina-Hitchcock said there are benefits to being in the physical presence of support and community provided by the community art piece. 

“Sometimes people will write or draw in one spot and another person in another spot,” Sequina-Hitchcock said. “Then we encourage them to connect their art together and it’s really cool what can emerge from allowing people to try and step into someone else’s little creative spot.”

Jovin-Fisher said Lavender Graduation included speakers and performers. 

“We’ve been asking to kind of share either experience from the queer community, the LGBTQ community,” Sequina-Hitchcock said. “We’ve talked to a few alumni about coming.”

Jovin-Fisher said they didn’t want to put limitations on what presenters spoke on, ensuring Lavender Graduation was supportive for all.
“That’s kind of what’s been most important to us — is just making it feel safe and supportive,” Sequina-Hitchcock said. 

Sequina-Hitchcock said she hopes Orchesis Alliance will host Lavender Graduation in the future, but is unsure of the “set plan.” She said whether or not the organization will be hosting Lavender Graduation will be up to the organization’s board each year.

Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7525
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in Community
Chancellor Heather Norris cuts the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the Holmes Drive Parking Deck on Aug. 22, 2024.
1 year with Norris: Chancellor reflects on leadership, shares goals for future
Senior nursing major Kirsten Hafkey sits inside Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences on April 1.
Walking the same halls: App State nursing graduate finds purpose where brother died
Attorney General Jeff Jackson speaks at the Watauga County Administration Building on April 15.
NC State Attorney General holds press conference for Safe to Rebuild Initiative
Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody reaches to grab plastic hanging from a tree during Boone Clean-up Day on April 12.
Town of Boone kicks off ‘Spring Litter Sweep’ with clean-up day
A sign on the front door of Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff that reads “THANK YOU BOONE FOR FORTY AMAZING YEARS!” on April 2.
Art students face uncertainty with the closure of Cheap Joe’s
Todd Carter, the Chief Development Director of the Hospitality House, takes the stage outside of the Watauga County Courthouse during the “Hands Off!” protest on April 5.
Over 1,400 people participate in downtown ‘Hands Off!’ rally
More in News
Goldie the goat was Yosef’s companion and the inspiration behind today’s Goldie Awards, a student choice award given to faculty and staff members. Photo from The Rhododendron.
Meet Goldie: App State’s forgotten mascot
Senior middle grades education major Emily Horvath wears her decorated graduation cap, which is themed around education.
Graduates face uncertainty in career outlooks per Trump administration
Special Collections Archives: Animals of Appalachia
Special Collections Archives: Animals of Appalachia
Freshman computer science major Noah Cunningham and freshman psychology major Anika Pallaigar sit in a tree on Sanford Mall tree on April 11.
Examining a year of change through first-year lens
This Week in History: A look into campus dining
This Week in History: A look into campus dining
Quality Enhancement Plan Associate Director Laura England asks the audience to take a moment to share their heroes from Helene with one another at the Post-Helene Community Resilience Forum on Jan. 27.
Arts, science departments join together to present annual climate showcase
More in Top Stories
Leah's Lens: Another day, another presidential disappointment
Leah's Lens: Another day, another presidential disappointment
Mountaineer softball storms through Georgia State, sweep season series against Panthers
Mountaineer softball storms through Georgia State, sweep season series against Panthers
Senior pitcher Caleb Cross locks in on the mound as he delivers a pitch during the App State vs. James Madison game on April 18.
Mountaineers win series against Dukes, Cross throws 3rd complete game in a row
App State baseball escapes Huntington with a series win
App State baseball escapes Huntington with a series win
Freshman computer science major Jeremiah Byrdsell reveals his identity during the Kappa Alpha Psi probate day on April 12.
The line lives on: Kappa Alpha Psi’s legacy grows at App State
Yosef and the App State cheerleading team open the game with the field runner flags during the Battle at the Rock game on April 12.
Mountaineers play first spring game in 11 years as newcomers shine
Donate to The Appalachian
$7525
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal