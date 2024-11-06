Tyler, The Creator takes his mask off in ‘CHROMAKOPIA’

U.S. rapper and producer Tyler Okonma, professionally known as Tyler, The Creator, has long been a beloved and influential artist in the alternative hip-hop genre. His sensational sound is inspired by neo soul and jazz rap, and his intricate production style paired with poetically stellar lyricism has created an unmistakable criteria of music associated with him.

On Oct. 28, Okonma released his seventh highly-anticipated album, “CHROMAKOPIA,” following in the footsteps of Okonma’s discography to be critically acclaimed. The album features multiple features from various artists, such as Daniel Caesar, Willow Smith, Childish Gambino, Doechii, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne and GloRilla.

Combining the styles that he is known and loved for, as well as brandishing each track with a level of experimentation not yet seen from Okonma, “CHROMAKOPIA” is a likely contender for his best work as of late.

Okonma introduces listeners to “CHROMAKOPIA” in the first track, “St. Chroma.” This track starts with narration from Okonma’s mother, Bonita Smith. This is a recurring theme, as Smith’s spoken word provides a brief insight into what each song entails, and, very slowly, through different layers of sound added as the song progresses. “You are the light / It’s not on you, it’s in you,” Okonma writes.

From there, the song slowly builds in steady layers. From Okonma’s own vocals to percussive marching sounds to tight harmonies provided by Okonma and Daniel Caesar, this track is a captivating earworm and a great setup for the rest of the album.

On the album’s third track, “Noid,” Okonma provides a detailed description of the long-term effects that paranoia of being watched can have on an individual.

Prior to the album’s release, Okonma previewed this track with a music video on Oct. 21, featuring actress Ayo Edibri as one of many crazed fans following Okonma around throughout the video. Okonma could be making a statement on the all too familiar parasocial relationships that fans have with celebrities with the advancements of social media. “Leave me alone, leave me alone, (baby I’m paranoid) / Left shoulder, right shoulder, left shoulder, look, (don’t it feel so good?),” Okonma writes.

With electric synth and guitar roaring in the background, as well as crisp backup harmonies sung by Okonma and Willow Smith, this track perfectly encapsulates the mania that can come along with feeling like you’re being followed constantly under the eyes of fame.

A hidden gem on the album lies in the ninth track, “Take Your Mask Off.” This track, while not a single off the album, feels vitally important. The very title of the song seems to go along perfectly with the album’s cover art, which is Okonma from the shoulders up, with a mask that seems to perfectly fit his face.

Okonma’s lyricism on every track is stellar, as is a trademark for any of his music, but his lyrics truly take center stage in this song in particular, as he breaks down multiple situations describing how people hide their true selves for the outside world. “And none them face tats gon’ hide that you sad, bruh / You ain’t a thug, you was in drama club, yous a actor / But now cuz’ gettin’ validation from the dumb and confused,” Okonma writes.

In the 12th track, “Like Him,” Okonma takes a serious departure from the rest of the

tracks on the album. This song is much more stripped back than the other songs on the album and provides a much more vulnerable insight into Okonma’s point of view. The lyrics might be some of the most exposed on the entire album, as Okonma laments his mother’s estranged relationship with his father and the impact this has had on him. Okonma writes, “Mama, I’m chasing a ghost / I don’t know where he is / Mama, I’m chasing a ghost / Do I look like him? (Like what?)” This track also features gorgeous piano solos, thumping synth and delicate vocals provided by Okonma which combine to a beautiful ending to the track.

The 14th and final track, “I Hope You Find Your Way Home,” is a simple yet lovely ending to an album sprinkled with a mix of emotions, experiences and sounds. The synth and piano that accompanies Okonma’s lyrics slowly build over the course of the entire song, which crafts a hopeful conclusion to the album. The song closes with one last narration from Smith, which adds a heartwarming touch to the closing of the LP. “I’m proud of you, bro / Like you never cease to amaze me, you just / There’s no words right now how I feel / Do your thing, just keep shinin’,” Okonma writes.

All in all, “CHROMAKOPIA” invites listeners to an experience that is Okonma’s most varied and adventurous album as of yet. With a multitude of different new sounds as well as the transparency of Okonma’s lyrical choices, this album is a masterclass in what Okonma does best and is a must-listen for hardcore fans and casual listeners alike.