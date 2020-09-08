Watauga County absentee ballot tracker

Voters in the Tarheel State have requested over 640,000 ballots so far — dwarfing the nearly 40,000 ballot requests made by this time in 2016.

The number of requests for absentee ballots in Watauga County has doubled already with the deadline to request under two months away.

Use the dashboard to see how many absentee ballots have been requested in Watauga County by party affiliation. Numbers as of Sept. 4.

More information on voting by mail can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.