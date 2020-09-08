Watauga County absentee ballot tracker
Voters in the Tarheel State have requested over 640,000 ballots so far — dwarfing the nearly 40,000 ballot requests made by this time in 2016.
The number of requests for absentee ballots in Watauga County has doubled already with the deadline to request under two months away.
Use the dashboard to see how many absentee ballots have been requested in Watauga County by party affiliation. Numbers as of Sept. 4.
More information on voting by mail can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.
Moss Brennan (he/him) is a senior journalism major with a minor in political science and media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman...
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.