11 active COVID-19 cases among individuals involved with App State football

A cluster of 11 individuals involved with the App State football program have active COVID-19 cases, the university and AppHealthCare announced. Seven of the individuals are students and the other four are staff members.

After consultation with AppHealthCare and Chancellor Sheri Everts, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin suspended practice until “further consultation warrants a change in status.”

AppHealthCare has instructed the individuals to recover in isolation and public health staff have identified close contacts. Close contacts are defined as people who have been within six feet of an infected person for longer than 15 minutes. Close contacts have been instructed to quarantine and are being provided access to testing.

Fall training camp started Aug. 7 for the Mountaineers, so by definition, most members of the football team and staff would be classified as close contacts.

Four-year starting center Noah Hannon said in a tweet that head coach Shawn Clark and head athletic trainer Zach Parker “have done a great job providing a safe environment for us to be successful and healthy.” He also told fans not to believe everything they are reading.

🚨🚨From inside the locker room, @coach_sclark and @ZachParkerATC have done a great job providing a safe environment for us to be successful and healthy! Don’t believe everything you all are reading out there! — Noah Hannon (@HannonNoah) August 19, 2020



Starting quarterback Zac Thomas also weighed in, tweeting “As a team we are safer in our facilities than any other student on campus. Let us play.”

Just another bump in the road. Don’t believe everything you hear! As a team we are safer in our facilities than any other student on campus. Let us play — Zac Thomas (@Zac_Thomas14) August 19, 2020

AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey confirmed that there have been a total of 34 individuals involved with App State football to test positive for COVID-19 since June. This total includes 30 athletes and four staff members, The Watauga Democrat reported.

The university currently has 46 total active cases, including 40 students and six employees, according to the App State COVID-19 dashboard. With the announcement of this cluster, the amount of confirmed active cases has dropped by seven.

App State Athletics and AppHealthCare did not respond in time for publication when reached for comment on the Aug. 18 announcement.

This is a developing story.