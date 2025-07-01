CJ Huntley signs two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns

After the 2025 NBA Draft Thursday, App State forward CJ Huntley signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns as their first undrafted free agent of the class.

The two-way contracts allow for Huntley to play for both the Suns and their G League affiliate, The Valley Suns.

He jumped on the Suns’ radar after completing a pre-draft workout with the team on June 2.

Huntley found success in his five years playing for the App State basketball team, after joining for the 2020 season.

He made an instant impact on the program, appearing in 23 games with three starts. At the end of his freshman season, he averaged 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds.

His playing time increased during his sophomore season, where he played in 33 games and made 18 starts. The team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.

In his junior season, Huntley averaged 9.2 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds per game.

Before his senior season, he was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt third team.

However, his graduate year in 2024 was his breakout year. He was named to the All-Sun Belt second team after averaging 15.7 points and 8 rebounds a game.

Huntley ended his career with 1,324 points, No. 22 in program history.