Mountaineer baseball season comes to a close in Sun Belt Tournament

App State baseball suffered a season ending loss to Texas State 3-0, in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

Texas State scored 2 runs in the first inning and 1 run in the seventh.

The game was defined by defense, with just 5 total hits: 3 by the Bobcats and 2 by the Mountaineers.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Dillon Moquin and freshman infielder Tyler Lichtenberger each recorded a hit in the game for the Black and Gold.

At the conclusion of the season, Litchenberger led the team with a .341 batting average and a team high of 70 hits.

Senior first baseman Juan Correa had the most home runs on the team with 16.