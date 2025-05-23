The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineer baseball season comes to a close in Sun Belt Tournament

Max Schwanz, Sports Editor
May 22, 2025
Chole Pound

App State baseball suffered a season ending loss to Texas State 3-0, in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament. 

Texas State scored 2 runs in the first inning and 1 run in the seventh.

The game was defined by defense, with just 5 total hits: 3 by the Bobcats and 2 by the Mountaineers. 

Redshirt freshman outfielder Dillon Moquin and freshman infielder Tyler Lichtenberger each recorded a hit in the game for the Black and Gold. 

At the conclusion of the season, Litchenberger led the team with a .341 batting average and a team high of 70 hits. 

Senior first baseman Juan Correa had the most home runs on the team with 16. 

The team finished the season with an overall record of 23-31 and a conference record of 13-17.

Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Sports Editor
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a sophomore journalism major, digital marketing minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
