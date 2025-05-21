The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State Track and Field finishes regular season with Sunday Night Qualifier

Parker Egeland, Reporter
May 21, 2025
Chloe Pound

On Sunday, App State track and field hosted and competed in the Sunday Night Qualifier at the Randy Marion Track and Field Facility.

Sophomore Matthew Gray won the men’s pole vault with a personal, program and facility record jump of 5.43 meters. Freshman Lilly Nichols placed second in the women’s event but set a personal best with a clearance of 4.16 meters.

Senior Emma Russum continued her strong performances and finished first in the women’s 10,000 meters with a run of 35:35.19.

App State athletes competed against each other in several events, including the men’s javelin, where junior Jake Stanley took the top spot with a throw of 50.63 meters; the men’s shot put, where freshman Dennis Mowatt Jr. finished first with a 14.92 meter throw; and in the men’s 3,000 meters, where freshman Memphis Rich took the crown with a time of 8:57.88.

The Black and Gold will head to Jacksonville, Florida and will compete in the NCAA East Preliminary Round from May 28-31.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7625
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Donate to The Appalachian
$7625
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal