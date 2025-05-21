App State Track and Field finishes regular season with Sunday Night Qualifier

On Sunday, App State track and field hosted and competed in the Sunday Night Qualifier at the Randy Marion Track and Field Facility.
Sophomore Matthew Gray won the men’s pole vault with a personal, program and facility record jump of 5.43 meters. Freshman Lilly Nichols placed second in the women’s event but set a personal best with a clearance of 4.16 meters.
Senior Emma Russum continued her strong performances and finished first in the women’s 10,000 meters with a run of 35:35.19.
App State athletes competed against each other in several events, including the men’s javelin, where junior Jake Stanley took the top spot with a throw of 50.63 meters; the men’s shot put, where freshman Dennis Mowatt Jr. finished first with a 14.92 meter throw; and in the men’s 3,000 meters, where freshman Memphis Rich took the crown with a time of 8:57.88.
The Black and Gold will head to Jacksonville, Florida and will compete in the NCAA East Preliminary Round from May 28-31.