The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

2
The Palestinian flag stands tall on Sanford Mall in light of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Muslim Student Association held a rally in support of Palestine Oct. 25, 2023.

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

3
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

4
Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

5
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Playlist of the week: Sad girl dance party

Playlist of the week: Sad girl dance party

November 14, 2023

Appalachian art: Functional crafting

Appalachian art: Functional crafting

November 14, 2023

Jordan Favors finds his feet in Mountaineer football

Jordan Favors finds his feet in Mountaineer football

November 14, 2023

Visiting writers series takes students from Appalachia to Woodland

Visiting writers series takes students from Appalachia to Woodland

November 14, 2023

The good, bad and ugly from App State vs. Georgia State

The good, bad and ugly from App State vs. Georgia State

November 14, 2023

Reviving wardrobes, empowering minds: The Appalachian Apparel Association’s green vision

Reviving wardrobes, empowering minds: The Appalachian Apparel Association’s green vision

November 13, 2023

Appalachian art: Functional crafting

Kayla Masterman, Distribution Manager
November 14, 2023
Appalachian+art%3A+Functional+crafting
Kaitlyn Close

Appalachia’s natural beauty and resources have inspired a diverse range of artistic expressions throughout history. Generations of Appalachians have passed down traditional crafts such as woodworking, looming, quilting and pottery, each invigorating the craft’s unique flair.

According to The Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide, the foundation of Appalachian folk art is Native American influences that arrived in the region about 16,000 years ago. The arts and crafts of the Appalachian region have been a part of the culture of the people long before the area was recognized as the Appalachian Mountains, or a distinct cultural region. 

President of Appalachian Craft Center Jackie Craig said there are many crafts that one can do at home. Among all of them are items that were necessary for the Appalachian people to sustain their lifestyle.  

“​​The most important crafts were textiles and many homes had looms where the women of the house would weave cloth for clothing, bedding and quilts,” Craig wrote. “Presently, looms are commercially available to do at home.” 

Stacey Lane, manager of community collaboration at Penland School of Craft, said Appalachian crafts contribute to the generational bond between families and communities.

“I think it is exciting for young people to connect with a process that their parents, grandparents or family farther back participated in,” Lane said. 

Appalachian crafts are about crafting what is not needed anymore.

“People were very resourceful back then; it’s about not throwing away things that can still have life in them,” Lane said. 

Originating from various Indigenous Tribes across the U.S., “Corn Husk Dolls are really simple to make, but fun and satisfying,” said Lane. She was able to make one in just 10 minutes and bought the corn husks from the grocery store.

Quilting is a craft that was once imperative for Appalachian dwellings. Quilting societies abound in Appalachia consisted of women and men who gathered the necessary materials, decided on a pattern, cut the material, and spent hours at quilting bees, Craig wrote. Today, all that’s needed is a desired pattern, fabric and a quick sewing tutorial. 

Pottery, like most other Appalachian crafts, was fundamental for homesteads. Craig said pottery is her favorite traditional craft and “there is hardly any craft more satisfying than sitting at the wheel and watching your own creation grow under your own hands.”

In Boone, there are many places to learn and create pottery. App State has a large pottery program alongside community centered studios in Boone, such as High Country Clay. 

Among the crucial crafts for Appalachian homesteads is wood carving. While this craft is still widely popular, it requires more careful expertise.

“The carvers, young through old, would carve things necessary for the home, i.e., ladles, spoons, clothes hooks,” Craig wrote. “And often elaborate furniture including tables, chairs and even coffins.”

Two crafts became essential to the early Appalachian people: blacksmithing and the wheel wright. These craftsmen were very advanced in the early years.

 “Although the men of the house/neighborhood might construct wagons from their gathered timbers, a wheel wright was an advanced craftsman and there are few left,” Craig wrote. 

Blacksmiths were also advanced craftsmen, providing shoes for the horses, and axes for the woodsmen, Craig wrote. Smaller items were also crafted for the home, usually related to cooking over an open fire: kettles, pots, swing arms to hang pots over the fire and even bed warmers, which were often very decorative.

Although large amounts of traditional Appalachian crafts were vital for survival, there were plenty of others created for the enjoyment of Indigenous tribes and early settlers.

“There were many toys and games made to entertain children, as well as musical instruments to aid in the singing of hymns and songs and ballads from Ireland and Scotland,” Craig wrote. “A popular instrument that found a welcome home here was the banjo, a native of Africa.”

Presently, the arts and crafts of Appalachia continue to thrive, with artisans and artists producing unique and high-quality works that reflect the region’s history, culture and natural beauty.

“Almost every town in western North Carolina, small to large, has at least one store merchandising Appalachian-made crafts,” Craig wrote. 

There are various places around Boone that allow visitors to get immersed into high country art. Hands Gallery, located on West King Street in Boone, showcases local fine art and craft. The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is a local outlet for Appalachian, specifically High Country, cultural embellishments.

 According to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum website adult art classes and guest speakers are offered throughout the year. The museum is free to the public and promotes “the Arts and Southern Appalachian Heritage & History through educational programs, exhibitions, activities, and permanent collections.”

Lane said it is important to sustain the artistic traditions of Appalachia.

“Keeping traditions alive consist of having places that offer workshops, and encouraging art in the schools,” Lane said. 

There are various places where traditional crafts are professionally displayed. The Qualla arts and crafts mutual in Cherokee is a source of information regarding indigenous Appalachian crafts. One of the largest and oldest for-profit craft stores is Appalachian Craft Center in Asheville. The Southern Highland Craft Guild shop is a non-profit organization on the Blue Ridge Parkway whose artisans are invited members of the guild. 

Lane said she appreciates the connection traditional Appalachian crafts provide.

“Each time I learn a new craft I feel very empowered because it connects me to a time where people made what they needed,” Lane said. 

Craig said she values the community aspect centered around Appalachian crafts.

 “One of the joys of being involved with Appalachian crafts is knowing the craftspeople on a first-name basis,” Craig said. “Some of my dearest friends now are potters, woodworkers, textile people and glass blowers.”

Professors Matthew Wimbley and Ashleigh Bryant-Williams laugh while thinking of answers to give the audience. Appalachian State Writer Series, Nov. 9 2023.
Visiting writers series takes students from Appalachia to Woodland
One of the members of the apparel club using the sewing machine to sew together clothes Oct. 30, 2023.
Reviving wardrobes, empowering minds: The Appalachian Apparel Association’s green vision
A multi-media mural made to create the illusion of space - one point and two-point linear perspective excersice through color drawings and a tape-based collabrative instillation. The mural was created by Professor Hui Chi Lees Foundations Drawing class, Section 107. Nov. 6, 2023.
Smith Gallery Art Show hosts App State artists
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Professors Matthew Wimbley and Ashleigh Bryant-Williams laugh while thinking of answers to give the audience. Appalachian State Writer Series, Nov. 9 2023.
Visiting writers series takes students from Appalachia to Woodland
One of the members of the apparel club using the sewing machine to sew together clothes Oct. 30, 2023.
Reviving wardrobes, empowering minds: The Appalachian Apparel Association’s green vision
App at a glance: Nov. 16-22
App at a glance: Nov. 16-22
A multi-media mural made to create the illusion of space - one point and two-point linear perspective excersice through color drawings and a tape-based collabrative instillation. The mural was created by Professor Hui Chi Lees Foundations Drawing class, Section 107. Nov. 6, 2023.
Smith Gallery Art Show hosts App State artists
DiCaprio, Gladstone score with Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
DiCaprio, Gladstone score with Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore
Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore
More in Entertainment
Playlist of the week: Cottagegore
Playlist of the week: Cottagegore
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
Album review: 1989 in screaming color
Mountaineer Media Swap
Mountaineer Media Swap
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fails to frighten
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’
Playlist of the week: Hall-o-weekend celebration
Playlist of the week: Hall-o-weekend celebration
More in Top Stories
Dumpsters of rubble from the Wey Hall construction in the fenced-off area behind the building on Oct. 8, 2023.
Students create petition for tuition composition as result of Wey Hall renovation
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.
From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey
App State defensive lineman matchup along the line of scrimmage against Marshall Nov. 4. The Mountaineer defense registered three total turnovers on the night.
Mountaineers tame Thundering Herd 31-9
Courtesy of Jackson Keys.
A jump to the left and a step right into ‘Rocky Horror’
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn avoids the Southern Miss defense Oct. 28. Horn finished the game with eight catches for 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win
The deutsche brewing mill used to brew beer in the fermentation sciences building under Mountain Laurel Hall. Oct. 12, 2023.
Fermentation club brews up niches
About the Contributors
Kayla Masterman, Distribution Manager
Kayla Masterman (she/her) is a sophomore journalism major and English minor. This is her second year with the Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *