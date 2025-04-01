A&C Streaming Guide: April showers bring new shows on streaming

April showers bring new arrivals to streaming platforms. The month’s new streaming options include dystopian worlds, drama series and documentaries you won’t want to miss. This curated list features new premieres coming to major streaming services throughout the month of April.

Netflix

“Kill Tony” special premiere, April 7

After starting on YouTube, this comedy show is making its Netflix debut with a series of three specials. Much like the original format created and hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe, the specials will feature aspiring comedians receiving feedback on their stand-up routine from Hinchcliffe and his panel.

“You” season 5 premiere, April 24

Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg for the fifth and final season of this psychological thriller series. As the series closes, Joe’s past actions might resurface and cause him to face consequences. The show began in 2018 and became popular over discussions of Badgley’s character’s obsessive and stalker-like behavior.

Max

“HGTV Smart Home 2025” annual limited series premiere, April 5

Get an exclusive look into the building and design of HGTV’s newest smart home for their annual sweepstakes. The state-of-the-art house is located in San Antonio, Texas, and the sweepstakes to win open April 1 at 9 a.m.

“The Last of Us” season 2, April 13

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as Joel Miller and Ellie Williams in this drama adaptation of a video game, which takes place 20 years into a pandemic causing mass destruction to society. Follow Joel and Ellie as they continue to navigate a post-apocalyptic world years after the events of the first season with a new love interest for Ellie.

Hulu

“Superbad” movie streaming premiere, April 1

This classic 2007 movie with stars like Michael Cera, Emma Stone and Seth Rogen is relocating to Hulu from Max. Three high school best friends navigate their way to their first house party with one task: to bring the alcohol. The journey turns out to be harder than it seems, and they meet some unexpected people along the way.



“The Handmaid’s Tale,” season 6 premiere, April 8

Based on the dystopian 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, this series is set in a dystopian American society — Gilead — that treats women as property of the state to force them into sexual servitude. The sixth and final season follows June, played by Elisabeth Moss, as she continues to fight back against totalitarian societal ideals.

Disney+

“National Parks: USA” season 1 premiere, April 1

This five-episode docuseries aims to highlight the lesser-known treasures and diversity of the U.S. national parks. Viewers will follow along with a mix of history and culture of the parks, along with animal stories from the wild.

“Pets” documentary premiere, April 11

This documentary depicts the connection between people and their animals from all around the world. It is directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who is most known for her work in “Jurassic World” and “Black Mirror.” If you have a soft spot for animals, this film invites you to feel all the love, laughter and emotion that comes with being a pet owner.

Amazon Prime

“G20” original movie premiere, April 10

Starring “How to Get Away with Murder” actress Viola Davis, this film is an action-packed thriller. Taking place after a terrorist attack, the story follows a U.S. president as she uses military expertise to defend her family and country.

“Étoile” original series premiere, April 24

This latest project from Amy Sherman-Palladino, director of “Gilmore Girls” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is set in New York and Paris. Watch as two world-famous ballet companies swap their most famous stars in an attempt to save their institutions.

Live TV

NCAA National Championship, April 7