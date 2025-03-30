Categories:

From Nickelodeon to neo-soul: Leon Thomas shines at Schaefer Center

Byline photo of Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
March 30, 2025
On the 15th anniversary of the airing of the first episode of “Victorious,” series star Leon Thomas performs original music at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on March 27.
On the 15th anniversary of the airing of the first episode of “Victorious,” series star Leon Thomas performs original music at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on March 27.
Ashton Woodruff

A notable face to those familiar with Nickelodeon’s 2010s programming, Leon Thomas, a musician, producer and actor, performed at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday. 

Starting the night at 8 p.m., the band Satellite Dog performed as the show’s opener. Jamming in their matching pink tuxedo jackets, the band curated a psychedelic atmosphere with their fusion of rock sounds. Performing an original track titled “Walking Home With Mabel,” they hooked the audience by the time they covered Grateful Dead’s “Shakedown Street.”

Following a brief stage change, wash lights covered the venue in a rich red tone as Thomas’s two-man band began to play the intro to the track “HOW FAST.” The crowd erupted into applause as Thomas arrived on stage in a white coat and sunglasses, flooding the room with euphoric vocal riffs. Capturing every ear in the house, he began his set with personal and introspective lyrics, singing, “How fast? How fast? / How fast can I go till it gets bad?”

R&B soul singer Leon Thomas performs songs from his newest album “Mutt,” including his popular leading song of the same name on March 27. (Ashton Woodruff)

Thomas performed with a guitar for half of the show. During the song “Blue Hundreds,” Thomas enchanted the audience with a thrilling guitar solo, leaving them head-banging with their hands in the air.

Thomas was a triple threat providing live vocals and stunning guitar performances, and sat down at the drumset for an intense drum break during the track “Sneak.” As a multi-instrumentalist and seasoned live entertainer, there was never a dull moment throughout his set. 

With a night full of cathartic instrumental breaks and jams between both performances, the energy in the crowd was electric. The final song of Thomas’ main set was “Breaking Point,” where he invited the crowd to hold up their flashlights. For over half the song the crowd stood swaying, intertwined with strangers, friends and loved ones, singing the lyrics: “I call you home / But I might be alone, / Oh, and I can hear it in your tone, we’re in the danger zone.”

While Satellite Dog had minimal interactions with Thomas himself, Josh Velasco, the band’s bassist, said performing on the same stage as him gave the band more confidence.

“We got on stage and we all kinda just couldn’t stop giggling the whole time because playing for that big of an audience was just something we’ve always hoped for,” Velasco said.

The band’s excitement was evident as they performed for their biggest crowd yet in Boone. Velasco recalls the moment they stepped off stage and were met with unexpected praise. 

“His band absolutely loved us. We got off stage and his band just gave us their absolute respect and that really meant a lot to us,” Velasco said.

Before exiting the stage during the outro of “Breaking Point,” Thomas addressed the audience, saying, “Thank you all, this is the best crowd I’ve had in a while.” He then returned to the stage for an encore, performing the song “Treasure In The Hills.”

Releasing his debut solo album “Electric Dusk” in 2023, Thomas found himself in the spotlight of modern soul, alternative R&B and hip-hop music. The following year, Thomas released his sophomore record “MUTT,” featuring his first Billboard charting single of the same name. 

Thomas is a versatile producer throughout the industry, working with superstars including Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla Sign, Drake, Jay-Z and SZA; winning a Grammy for Best R&B Song with the track “Snooze.”

While many people remember Thomas’ unforgettable performance as Andre in the Nickelodeon show “Victorious,” it is clear that his creative world is just starting to unfold.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in A&C
New Music Friday March 28
New Music Friday March 28
Playlist of the Week: Layering throughout Boone’s bipolar weather
Playlist of the Week: Layering throughout Boone’s bipolar weather
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Who got the ring, and who got their heartbroken?
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Who got the ring, and who got their heartbroken?
The Bookstop: What to read for Women’s History Month
The Bookstop: What to read for Women’s History Month
App at a glance: March 24-30
App at a glance: March 24-30
New Music Friday March 21
New Music Friday March 21
More in Events
Freshman theatre arts major Jazmyn Mason portrays Eunice Newton Foote in the play “Beautiful, Useful, True,” co-created by Elizabeth Parks and the cast on Feb. 27.
App State professor produces play honoring pioneer female scientist
Allie Colleen performs with Adam Church Band at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Feb. 27. Courtesy of Bev Moser.
Allie Colleen performs at the Appalachian Theater
‘I’ve got your back’: NouN Improv takes its largest stage yet
‘I’ve got your back’: NouN Improv takes its largest stage yet
Boone Docs merchandise is displayed for sale inside the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Feb. 22
Appalachian Theatre hosts fourth annual Boone Docs Film Festival
App at a glance: Feb. 24 - March 2
App at a glance: Feb. 24 - March 2
The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country advertises a workshop with the director of the film “How to Sue the Klan” on Feb. 21.
Boone Docs kicks off with documentary filmmaking workshop
More in Top Stories
Wildfires in WNC result in evacuations, state-wide fire ban
Wildfires in WNC result in evacuations, state-wide fire ban
From left, Women’s Day March organizer Hannah McKinney and her boyfriend Jacob Nuhfer lead a group of advocates across King Street on March 22.
International Women’s Day march on King Street brings together students, community
Mountaineers steal historic win over Marshall, take care of ECU
Mountaineers steal historic win over Marshall, take care of ECU
Monchery, Floyd go winless; Miller suffers early exit at NCAA Championships
Monchery, Floyd go winless; Miller suffers early exit at NCAA Championships
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Grant Ellis drops the L-word
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Grant Ellis drops the L-word
Redshirt junior pitcher Jordan Fisher strikes out a Texas State batter in the ninth inning on March 16.
Offense, clutch pitching lead Mountaineers baseball to sweep of Texas State
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal