New Music Friday March 28

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
March 30, 2025
Rian Hughes

Alongside the first bloom of spring, the ever-changing weather has calmed down, providing a sense of normalcy. With plenty of new albums and singles, this week’s hottest tracks present new and familiar voices to ease the stress of changing weather. 

Perfume Genius has released his latest record, “Glory,” his seventh studio album featuring the track “Clean Heart.” The indie pop veteran has set out on a path of refined songwriting combined with a dream-like sonic environment. “Clean Heart” features everything from the guitar to the glockenspiel and numerous synthesizers.

Following the success of “Wicked,” Ariana Grande released the deluxe edition of “eternal sunshine” titled “brighter days ahead.” The album will feature the song “intro (end of the world) extended,” which was released as an interlude on the standard album. Grande will be starring in a short film releasing alongside the album titled “brighter days ahead.” This follows the story of her character Peaches who she explored in her previous two music videos, inspired by the 2004 film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Lucy Dacus’ highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Forever Is A Feeling,” follows her hiatus from boygenius. After a successful last two years with the alternative supergroup including Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, Dacus has set on a soloistic approach to the world of music making. “Bullseye (with Hozier),” the sole feature on the album, will rip out the heart of any listener while reconstructing the multidimensional practice of love. 

Amid the recent revival of stomp and holler, Mumford & Sons have released their latest album, “Rushmere.” The band’s fifth studio album is their first original project in seven years.  Returning to their folk sound with a fresh attitude, the album features 10 original songs, one being a collaboration with Madison Cunningham. Accompanied by secluded strings and the emotive voice of Marcus Mumford, “Rushmere” is a culmination of the band’s history and a testament to its future. 

Joining the roster of iconic 2010s pop stars who have returned to the center of pop culture, Kesha has released a collaboration with T-Pain, titled “YIPPEE-KI-YAY. (feat. T-Pain).” This is the third release off Kesha’s independent label — Kesha Records — since her departure from Kemosabe Records in 2023.

About the Contributors
Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a junior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
