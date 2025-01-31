Legends to be demolished after sinkhole condemns the building

App State’s Legends is set to be demolished following damage from Hurricane Helene, Interim Chancellor Heather Norris announced in an email Friday morning. The UNC Board of Governors voted to demolish the condemned building.
During Hurricane Helene in late September of last year, a sinkhole opened under Legends that collapsed much of the parking lot and severely damaged the building. Legends was closed in September 2023 as a result of structural concerns.
“Our Student Affairs team continues to utilize existing space and is committed to honoring the building’s legacy for alumni and building new memories for current and future students,” Norris wrote in the email sent to students, faculty and staff.
A date has not been set for the demolition to begin and no plans have officially been announced for what to do with the space.