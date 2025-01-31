The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Legends to be demolished after sinkhole condemns the building

Colin Wishneski, Reporter
January 31, 2025
Emily Simpson
The Legends parking lot collapses into a sinkhole on Sept. 27 due to the effects of Hurricane Helene.

App State’s Legends is set to be demolished following damage from Hurricane Helene, Interim Chancellor Heather Norris announced in an email Friday morning. The UNC Board of Governors voted to demolish the condemned building.

During Hurricane Helene in late September of last year, a sinkhole opened under Legends that collapsed much of the parking lot and severely damaged the building. Legends was closed in September 2023 as a result of structural concerns.

Our Student Affairs team continues to utilize existing space and is committed to honoring the building’s legacy for alumni and building new memories for current and future students,” Norris wrote in the email sent to students, faculty and staff.

A date has not been set for the demolition to begin and no plans have officially been announced for what to do with the space.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Colin Wishneski
Colin Wishneski, Reporter
Colin Wishneski (he/him) is a freshman history major. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Emily Simpson
Emily Simpson, Associate Photo Editor
Emily Simpson (she/her) is a senior commercial photography major. This is her second year with The Appalachian as the Associate Photo Editor.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal