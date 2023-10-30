The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

2
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

3
OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

4
Enthomusicology Senior Caleb Hignite plucks his banjo out on Sanford Mall. Oct. 5, 2023.

People of Boone: Creating a major to keep traditions alive

5
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: Adult Halloween sucks

OPINION: Adult Halloween sucks

October 29, 2023

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

Pru’s boo reviews: ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

October 29, 2023

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

October 29, 2023

Mountaineer volleyball splits weekend series

Mountaineer volleyball splits weekend series

October 29, 2023

Mountaineers get most wins since 2018 in 1-0 victory vs. Georgia State

Mountaineers get most wins since 2018 in 1-0 victory vs. Georgia State

October 27, 2023

‘Neerly Naked Mile helps donate to The Hospitality House

October 26, 2023

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

Thomas Turner, Reporter
October 29, 2023
After+roughly+30+years+of+running%2C+Legends+closes+its+doors+for+good.+Sep.+15%2C+2023.
Ashton Woodruff
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

After nearly 20 years of setting the stage for rising legends, App State’s Legends venue is temporarily closing its doors due to a problem with the building’s construction.

Because of a collapsed drainage pipe beneath Legends, the structural integrity of the building is in jeopardy, leading management to temporarily close its doors while they determine the viability of repairing the building, wrote News and Media Relations Director Anna Oakes.

With Legends having been such a staple of on-campus entertainment at – hosting famous performers such as John Mayer, Jimmy Fallon, and the Dave Matthews Band – its closure marks a turning point in the history of entertainment at App State.

Legends served as a venue for live performances including people like Dave Matthews and Hootie and the Blowfish. Sep. 15, 2023. (Ashton Woodruff)

While Legends was primarily known for being a popular hub for in-person entertainment on App State’s campus, it is not the only place where students can find on-campus entertainment.

“Campus Activities has a history of utilizing a variety of campus venues, including the Schaefer Center, for programming,” Oakes said. “We’ll continue to work on ways we can make use of the performance venues on campus to ensure a great experience for our students.”

Though there are other on-campus venues for these kinds of events, the loss of Legends is still being felt by many students across campus, particularly in the theater and arts departments.

“For students in theater and dance… the planned closure of Legends has meant even more internal competition for the few spaces that exist on campus in which they can pursue their craft,” said Kevin Warner, adviser of both the Appalachian Musical Theater Club and the Swing Dance Club.

Warner also said some students have had to resort to investing thousands of dollars into renting off-campus venues in order to put on their productions to show off their talents. He said that he fears this will lead to the 400 plus clubs on campus having to compete for on-campus venue space.

The front entrance to Legends. Sep. 15, 2023. (Ashton Woodruff)

Another group of students that have been drastically impacted by Legends’ closure are the student employees who were employed at Legends when it closed down. Regarding said employees, however, the university has ensured that each student working at Legends at the time of its closure was offered an alternative position of student employment elsewhere on campus.

No plans have been publicly announced for any sort of replacement for or rebuilding of the entertainment venue, and events that would have been hosted at Legends have since been relocated to other venues across campus.

Regardless of whether or not their doors open back up, this incident marks the end of this chapter for Legends, and could perhaps open the door for even more legends to begin in the future.

North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.
Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023
Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing
Participants and speakers at the Elect Her workshop gathered in Plemmons Student Union Friday.
Elect Her: Inspiring women in politics
Homecoming banners hanging in Plemmons Student Union were made by different student clubs and organizations.
Starting a club: Resources to get started
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Campus
North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.
Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus
Participants and speakers at the Elect Her workshop gathered in Plemmons Student Union Friday.
Elect Her: Inspiring women in politics
Homecoming banners hanging in Plemmons Student Union were made by different student clubs and organizations.
Starting a club: Resources to get started
Flowers and other plant life were photographed by participants throughout the competition.
App State wins 2023 NC campus’ BioBlitz competition
Mental health resources: where to start and where to go
Mental health resources: where to start and where to go
Best Buddies, a SDAP suborganization, hosts a speed dating for friends event in the Reich College of Education Building on Wednesday Sep. 20, 2023.
SDAP's milestone: A decade of progress and success
More in News
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023
Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing
Sign points to the accessible ramp in front of the Student Recreation Center. Sep. 12, 2023.
‘We are not there yet’: Accessibility at App State
Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian
Remembering Chancellor Peacock
App State plans to build a writing center and spaces for clubs and organizations among other additions at the Hickory campus. (courtesy of Chase Reynolds)
A look into the present and future of App State
App State introduces program to report hate and bias
App State introduces program to report hate and bias
Joseph Meehan, the creator of Simple Wtr, posing by boxes of finished Simple Wtr cans to be sent off for distribution. Meehan started the company in May of 2022 and distributes his products to several local businesses.
Local brothers ‘simple’ solution: Ending plastic waste
About the Contributors
Thomas Turner, Reporter
Thomas Turner (He/Him/His) is a 19 year old junior at App State, majoring in journalism with a minor in English. This is his second semester working with The Appalachian.
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Photojournalism major, Criminal Justice minor, from Huntersville, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *