Sinkhole-damaged Legends to be demolished Monday

Abby Buckner, Managing Editor
July 7, 2025
Ashton Woodruff
The front entrance to Legends. Sep. 15, 2023.

Demolition of App State’s Legends is scheduled to begin Monday, following more than a year of closure due to structural damage. The area surrounding the former campus venue has been fenced off and will remain closed to the public during the demolition process.

Legends was condemned earlier this year after a sinkhole opened beneath the building during Hurricane Helene in September of last year, causing significant structural issues. 

Anna Oakes, senior director of public relations for University Communications, confirmed in an email that the demolition will start between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and is expected to take around two weeks.

Legends, which operated for around 30 years, closed its doors in September 2023. As of time of publication, no formal plans have been announced for the future of the site.

