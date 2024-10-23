Categories:

This Appalachian Life: Learning to surf

Living in the oldest mountain range in the world, it’s easy to feel as if living in Appalachia is to live in an entirely different world than everyone else. The paradox is that this is both fiction and reality. The people of Appalachia live the same experiences of everyone else on the planet, and yet they also tread down paths that only exist here, literally and metaphorically. “This Appalachian Life” aims to examine that paradox, looking deeper into the people, ideas and stories born from the region and the ones that find themselves stumbling upon it.
Sully Styles and Trenton Rose
October 23, 2024
This Appalachian Life: Learning to surf
Sully Styles and Gabe Plitt

When Chris Patti was a kid growing up in Laguna Beach, California, Appalachian State University was the last place he thought he’d end up, for many reasons. The first of these reasons is that he’d never even heard of it. The second is he couldn’t get away from education fast enough. Fast forward to 2013, Patti is graduating with his PhD from the University of South Florida and looking for a job as a professor. This would lead him to the Appalachian Mountains, where some of his life’s most important events would take place.

When we came to App State, we didn’t know just how much Dr. Patti would change our lives for the better, either. This episode partly involves our own struggles with academia and mental health, and how Dr. Patti has helped us get through it. This is the story of how Dr. Patti got here, where he’s been and where we should all be going next.

If you enjoyed the episode and want more of Dr. Patti, shoot him an email at patticj@appstate.edu to get access to the articles we mentioned in the episode. Dr. Patti would especially love it if people read his work with Holocaust survivor Sal Wainberg in the article “Sharing a Big Kettle of Soup: Compassionate Listening With A Holocaust Survivor.”

If you liked the songs from Dr. Patti and Phil Allen’s collaboration “Mr. Radar,” you can check those out here

**Small correction: At minute 31:43, Dr. Patti mentions a book by Stephen King called “On Reading.” The title of the book is actually “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” by Stephen King.

Hosted by: Sully Styles and Trenton Rose

Produced by: Sully Styles and Trenton Rose

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$5960
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in A&C
Darby Shaw stars as Frank-N-Furter in a shadow cast production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Oct. 20.
Rocky Horror says show must go on, cast and crew come together for third annual performance
Playlist of the week: Honoring Liam Payne
Playlist of the week: Honoring Liam Payne
App at a glance: Oct. 21- 27
App at a glance: Oct. 21- 27
Cinema Talks: Halloween (1978)
Cinema Talks: Halloween (1978)
A&C Cooking Corner: Pumpkin chocolate chip muffins
A&C Cooking Corner: Pumpkin chocolate chip muffins
Adam Church opens for Luke Combs at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021. Courtesy of Adam Church
Built by Boone: Alumni reflect on the App State community
More in Multimedia
B(S)B: The mega episode: The last three weeks of sports balls
B(S)B: The mega episode: The last three weeks of sports balls
This Appalachian Life: After Helene: Morganton
This Appalachian Life: After Helene: Morganton
Screenshot
Long Story Short: ‘Players Gonna Play:’ Travis Kelce & Football
BSB: The App State football depression continues…
BSB: The App State football depression continues…
A resident carries their cat away from Bavarian Village apartment complex on Sept. 27.
PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricane Helene causes devastation, loss to Boone community
Cinema Talks: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Cinema Talks: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
More in Podcasts
F1 madness, a scarily close ECU game and the Tua situation
F1 madness, a scarily close ECU game and the Tua situation
Cinema Talks: Ultraman: Rising
Cinema Talks: Ultraman: Rising
Long Story Short: ‘Soon enough you’re best friends:’ Taylor’s Friendship Songs
Long Story Short: ‘Soon enough you’re best friends:’ Taylor’s Friendship Songs
B(S)B: CFB upset city, App State humiliation and NFL woes
B(S)B: CFB upset city, App State humiliation and NFL woes
This Appalachian Life: Struck with wonder
This Appalachian Life: Struck with wonder
B(S)B: College football & Ferrari race wins
B(S)B: College football & Ferrari race wins
Donate to The Appalachian
$5960
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal