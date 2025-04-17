The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Playlist of the week: Easy going mountain tunes

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
April 17, 2025
Rian Hughes

There’s no denying that there is truly something special about the Appalachian region. 

From legendary mountains that go on for miles to the sense of Southern hospitality in the locals, to the rich history and folklore of the area; Boone, and many towns like it in the region, are stark with an identity and personality that deserves to be recognized and appreciated. 

Simultaneously, the Appalachians are filled with the arts, and music in particular runs rampant in this area. What better way to appreciate the unique personality of Boone than with an Appalachian-inspired playlist? 

From classic trademarks like “Mountain Music” by Alabama to newer tracks such as “In Dreams” by Sierra Ferrell and the best of modern bluegrass like “Gild the Lily” by Billy Strings, this playlist is a melting pot showcasing music from the Blue Ridge and surrounding areas, as well as some easy going tracks that match those incomparable mountain vibes.

About the Contributors
Nance Onsrud, Reporter
Nance Onsrud (any pronouns) is a senior english major with a concentration in literary studies and a minor in communications.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
