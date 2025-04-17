Playlist of the week: Easy going mountain tunes

There’s no denying that there is truly something special about the Appalachian region.

From legendary mountains that go on for miles to the sense of Southern hospitality in the locals, to the rich history and folklore of the area; Boone, and many towns like it in the region, are stark with an identity and personality that deserves to be recognized and appreciated.

Simultaneously, the Appalachians are filled with the arts, and music in particular runs rampant in this area. What better way to appreciate the unique personality of Boone than with an Appalachian-inspired playlist?

From classic trademarks like “Mountain Music” by Alabama to newer tracks such as “In Dreams” by Sierra Ferrell and the best of modern bluegrass like “Gild the Lily” by Billy Strings, this playlist is a melting pot showcasing music from the Blue Ridge and surrounding areas, as well as some easy going tracks that match those incomparable mountain vibes.