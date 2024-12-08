LSS: ‘Watched it begin again:’ Falling in love

Welcome back to “Long Story Short”: Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography. Swift has songs for every range of emotion, so your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann have created a two-part series about the stages of falling in love.
This week, the hosts begin the two-parter with an episode dedicated to the beginning stages of a relationship. If you’re falling in love for the first time, or the first time in a long time, we break down all the anticipations and anxieties felt while falling in love.
Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups.
Accompanying Playlist:
- Begin Again by Taylor Swift
- Today was a Fairytale by Taylor Swift
- Invisible String by Taylor Swift
- Treacherous by Taylor Swift
- Come back… be here by Taylor Swift
- How you get the girl by Taylor Swift
- Enchanted by Taylor Swift
- Labyrinth by Taylor Swift
- Delicate by Taylor Swift
- I Can See You (featuring Twenty-One Pilots) by Taylor Swift
- Electric Touch by Taylor Swift
- Slut by Taylor Swift
- I Think He Knows by Taylor Swift
- Fresh Out The Slammer by Taylor Swift
- Guilty As Sin by Taylor Swift
- State Of Grace by Taylor Swift
Hosted by: Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton
Produced by: Kennedy Holgate