LSS: ‘Watched it begin again:’ Falling in love

A featured podcast about conversations on Taylor Swift.
Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton
December 7, 2024
Kennedy Holgate

Welcome back to “Long Story Short”: Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography. Swift has songs for every range of emotion, so your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann have created a two-part series about the stages of falling in love.

This week, the hosts begin the two-parter with an episode dedicated to the beginning stages of a relationship. If you’re falling in love for the first time, or the first time in a long time, we break down all the anticipations and anxieties felt while falling in love. 

Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups. 

 

Accompanying Playlist:

  1. Begin Again by Taylor Swift
  2. Today was a Fairytale by Taylor Swift
  3. Invisible String by Taylor Swift
  4. Treacherous by Taylor Swift
  5. Come back… be here by Taylor Swift
  6. How you get the girl by Taylor Swift
  7. Enchanted by Taylor Swift
  8. Labyrinth by Taylor Swift
  9. Delicate by Taylor Swift
  10. I Can See You (featuring Twenty-One Pilots) by Taylor Swift
  11. Electric Touch by Taylor Swift
  12. Slut by Taylor Swift
  13. I Think He Knows by Taylor Swift
  14. Fresh Out The Slammer by Taylor Swift
  15. Guilty As Sin by Taylor Swift
  16. State Of Grace by Taylor Swift

Hosted by: Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton

Produced by: Kennedy Holgate

