Long Story Short: ‘Confetti Falls to the Ground:’ Our Eras Tour experiences

Welcome back to “Long Story Short:” Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography. With the closing of “The Eras Tour” Dec. 8, your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann are discussing all its magical moments.
“The Eras Tour” took pop culture by storm and was an iconic part of 2023 and 2024. Throughout this episode, the hosts reminisce on everything from the album announcements to the surprise songs from the shows they attended.
Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups.
Accompanying Playlist:
-
Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
-
Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince by Taylor Swift
-
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
-
22 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
-
Long Live (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
-
Look what you made me do by Taylor Swift
-
Champagne Problems by Taylor Swift
-
Bad blood (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
-
I Can Do It With A Broken Heart by Taylor Swift
-
Karma by Taylor Swift
-
You’re On Your Own Kid by Taylor Swift
-
Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
-
Teardrops on my Guitar by Taylor Swift
-
Fifteen (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
-
Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
-
Maroon by Taylor Swift
-
Getaway Car by Taylor Swift
-
Cowboy Like Me by Taylor Swift
-
This Love (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
-
The Prophecy by Taylor Swift
Hosted by: Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton
Produced by: Gabe Plitt