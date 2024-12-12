Categories:

Long Story Short: ‘Confetti Falls to the Ground:’ Our Eras Tour experiences

A featured podcast about conversations on Taylor Swift.
Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann
December 12, 2024
Gabe Plitt

Welcome back to “Long Story Short:” Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography. With the closing of “The Eras Tour” Dec. 8, your hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann are discussing all its magical moments. 

“The Eras Tour” took pop culture by storm and was an iconic part of 2023 and 2024. Throughout this episode, the hosts reminisce on everything from the album announcements to the surprise songs from the shows they attended.

Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups.  

Accompanying Playlist:

  1. Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

  2. Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince by Taylor Swift

  3. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

  4. 22 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

  5. Long Live (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

  6. Look what you made me do by Taylor Swift

  7. Champagne Problems by Taylor Swift

  8. Bad blood (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

  9. I Can Do It With A Broken Heart by Taylor Swift

  10. Karma by Taylor Swift

  11. You’re On Your Own Kid by Taylor Swift

  12. Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

  13. Teardrops on my Guitar by Taylor Swift

  14. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

  15. Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

  16. Maroon by Taylor Swift

  17. Getaway Car by Taylor Swift

  18. Cowboy Like Me by Taylor Swift

  19. This Love (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

  20. The Prophecy by Taylor Swift

Hosted by: Rebekah Mann and Ellie Tarlton

Produced by: Gabe Plitt

