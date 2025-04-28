App at a Glance: April 28 – May 4

Monday, April 28

Bloom for Mental Health

The National Alliance on Mental Illness and Kappa Alpha Pi are hosting a fundraising event selling mini flower bouquets on the east side of Sanford Mall from 2-4 p.m. The bouquets will be $5 for 2, $3 for 1 and $1 for a single flower. All proceeds will go to the NAMI High Country organization to promote the importance of mental health.

Funny Fest

The NouN Improv Comedy club is hosting their annual comedy variety show at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country from 7-9 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the box office. This event will feature various acts of stand-up, sketches, songs, improvisation and more.

Tuesday, April 29

Gear Up with Gus

The Henderson Springs LQBTQ+ Resource Center and the Women’s Resource Center are bringing Gus the emotional support dog to room 108 of the Plemmons Student Union from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and room 110 from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. to provide peace and comfort before finals begin.

Coffee & Donuts

The LQBTQ+ resource center and Women’s Resource Center are hosting a stop-in event with coffee and donuts in room 106 of the student union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 30

Last Day of Classes!

Field Day

University Recreation is hosting their annual Field Day on Sanford Mall from noon to 5 p.m. with activities such as soccer, cornhole, bucket golf, cross-net, volleyball, tug-of-war and giant cup pong. This event is open to everyone, and UREC will be giving out free swag.

Thursday, May 1

Reading Day, No classes or exams

BODYPUMP Pop-up Class

UREC is introducing a Le Mills BODYPUMP class from 4-5 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center Zen Room. This class will feature options for a 55, 45 or 30 minute workout session with many moves and techniques, light to moderate weights and great music encouraging a productive, positive workout.

Friday, May 2

First day of exams

Saturday, May 3

Blowing Rock Trout Derby

Blowing Rock is hosting the 45th annual Trout Derby, an event for all ages to catch and compete for the largest fish. This is an all day event with a check-in tent in Broyhill Park and possible fishing areas in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. All fish caught are released for conservation purposes.

Sunday, May 4

Resounding Resistance: Folk-Infused Classical Music, 1937-1945

From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall in the Broyhill Music Center, High Country Humanities is presenting a listening workshop and concert. The workshop will host Darci Gardner and Jacob Kopcienski who will discuss the history of the “Asheville Concerto” by Béla Bartók. Teddy Robie and Mimi Solomon, pianists from the UNC-Chapel Hill’s Department of Music, will perform “Asheville Concerto.” The two will be joined by guest percussionists Colin Hartnett and Rajesh Prasad, the principal timpanist and assistant principal percussionist for the North Carolina Symphony, respectively, for Bartók’s “Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion.”