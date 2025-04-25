New Music Friday April 25

As students approach graduation, the familiarity of old faces becomes a comfort many dread letting go. This comfort expands beyond the physical, rendering its presence throughout the music industry with new releases from Lorde, Coco Jones and more.

Returning to pop music, Lorde released her latest single “What Was That.” While her last project, “Solar Power,” saw Lorde in a psychedelic folk soundscape, “What Was That” hints at her new sonic direction. Back to her roots of euphoric synths and drums, Lorde takes another stab at depicting the peace and pain fostered in nostalgia.

Maude Latour has been a rising force in independent pop since her breakout hit “One More Weekend” in the summer of 2020. Following a string of extended projects, Latour released her debut studio album, “Sugar Water,” in 2024. While on “The Sugar Water Tour,” Latour began teasing a new song by performing her latest release, “Miss America.” Latour took to her Instagram to announce this track, dedicating it to her love of the queer communities she has interacted with on tour.

HAIM has continued the rollout for their fourth studio album “I quit” with their latest single, “Down to be wrong.” The country inspired folk-pop track features a catchy chorus with background vocals, echoing the band’s inner monologue. This track follows the unpredictable nature of romance, walking a tightrope between right and wrong.

Samia has released her third studio album titled, “Bloodless,” featuring the track “Carousel.” This track highlights Samia’s dedicated and personal lyricism, connecting each word to the music that accompanies it. An acoustic guitar opens the track, bringing vibrant bells into the background with broken chords from a piano. The second verse picks up with a drum kit that erupts into a classic rock outro, featuring heavy guitars and angelic ad-libs.

The alternative band Florence Road has released their third single, “Caterpillar.” Produced by Dan Nigro, who has worked with Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan, brought this alternative ballad to life. “Caterpillar” follows the draining realization of growing up with nostalgic lyrics centered around the metaphorical birth of a butterfly. The lyrical texture of this track is accompanied by guitars, strings and piano, alongside the band’s rich vocal harmonies.

Coco Jones is no exception to the phenomenon of child stars turned pop stars. Releasing her debut studio album "Why Not More," Jones examines her position in Hollywood throughout her versatile career of music, acting and performing. The title track off the album explores Jones' existential realization that there is always something else to chase after, decorating this spirited R&B track with honesty and authenticity.






