The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

New Music Friday April 25

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
April 25, 2025
Rian Hughes

As students approach graduation, the familiarity of old faces becomes a comfort many dread letting go. This comfort expands beyond the physical, rendering its presence throughout the music industry with new releases from Lorde, Coco Jones and more. 

Returning to pop music, Lorde released her latest single “What Was That.” While her last project, “Solar Power,” saw Lorde in a psychedelic folk soundscape, “What Was That” hints at her new sonic direction. Back to her roots of euphoric synths and drums, Lorde takes another stab at depicting the peace and pain fostered in nostalgia.

Maude Latour has been a rising force in independent pop since her breakout hit “One More Weekend” in the summer of 2020. Following a string of extended projects, Latour released her debut studio album, “Sugar Water,” in 2024. While on “The Sugar Water Tour,” Latour began teasing a new song by performing her latest release, “Miss America.” Latour took to her Instagram to announce this track, dedicating it to her love of the queer communities she has interacted with on tour.

HAIM has continued the rollout for their fourth studio album “I quit” with their latest single, “Down to be wrong.” The country inspired folk-pop track features a catchy chorus with background vocals, echoing the band’s inner monologue. This track follows the unpredictable nature of romance, walking a tightrope between right and wrong.

Samia has released her third studio album titled, “Bloodless,” featuring the track “Carousel.” This track highlights Samia’s dedicated and personal lyricism, connecting each word to the music that accompanies it. An acoustic guitar opens the track, bringing vibrant bells into the background with broken chords from a piano. The second verse picks up with a drum kit that erupts into a classic rock outro, featuring heavy guitars and angelic ad-libs. 

The alternative band Florence Road has released their third single, “Caterpillar.” Produced by Dan Nigro, who has worked with Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan, brought this alternative ballad to life. “Caterpillar” follows the draining realization of growing up with nostalgic lyrics centered around the metaphorical birth of a butterfly. The lyrical texture of this track is accompanied by guitars, strings and piano, alongside the band’s rich vocal harmonies. 

Coco Jones is no exception to the phenomenon of child stars turned pop stars. Releasing her debut studio album “Why Not More,” Jones examines her position in Hollywood throughout her versatile career of music, acting and performing. The title track off the album explores Jones’ existential realization that there is always something else to chase after, decorating this spirited R&B track with honesty and authenticity.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$7425
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a junior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7425
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal