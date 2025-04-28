Playlist of the week: Summer soundscapes throughout the High Country

With the weather warming up, outdoor venues have reopened their doors, bringing live music back to the High Country. While major music festivals commence around the world, Boone and Western North Carolina bring their own festivals to life with live music, visual art, drinks and vintage clothing.

MerleFest is an annual music festival held on campus at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Named after Eddy Merle Watson, this festival aims to promote the genre he coined, called “traditional plus,” which combines Appalachian music with various other genres and styles. Among this year’s lineup is The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The War And Treaty, Watchhouse and many local artists.

At the High Country Fairgrounds, Flora Distro will present Thaw Out on April 26. This festival brings together artists of all disciplines from live musical performances and DJ sets to visual art and clothing vendors. This year, Waka Flocka Flame is headlining with support from Boone performers Noah Daniel, Brown Oak Assembly, Cigarettes @ Sunset, The Weasels and more.

While both these festivals are taking place this weekend, there are multiple festivals throughout the summer around the High Country. The town of Todd will be hosting their six-show summer concert series from June to August and Boonerang will take over Downtown Boone from June 19-22. Additionally, the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts presents An Appalachian Summer, its annual concert series that highlights musical guests, films and ballet throughout the summer.

Whether you are planning on attending one of the local music and arts festivals or not, relish in the art produced by the rich history of Boone’s surrounding communities.