The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Playlist of the week: Summer soundscapes throughout the High Country

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
April 27, 2025

With the weather warming up, outdoor venues have reopened their doors, bringing live music back to the High Country. While major music festivals commence around the world, Boone and Western North Carolina bring their own festivals to life with live music, visual art, drinks and vintage clothing. 

MerleFest is an annual music festival held on campus at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Named after Eddy Merle Watson, this festival aims to promote the genre he coined, called “traditional plus,” which combines Appalachian music with various other genres and styles. Among this year’s lineup is The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, The War And Treaty, Watchhouse and many local artists. 

At the High Country Fairgrounds, Flora Distro will present Thaw Out on April 26. This festival brings together artists of all disciplines from live musical performances and DJ sets to visual art and clothing vendors. This year, Waka Flocka Flame is headlining with support from Boone performers Noah Daniel, Brown Oak Assembly, Cigarettes @ Sunset, The Weasels and more. 

While both these festivals are taking place this weekend, there are multiple festivals throughout the summer around the High Country. The town of Todd will be hosting their six-show summer concert series from June to August and Boonerang will take over Downtown Boone from June 19-22. Additionally, the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts presents An Appalachian Summer, its annual concert series that highlights musical guests, films and ballet throughout the summer. 

Whether you are planning on attending one of the local music and arts festivals or not, relish in the art produced by the rich history of Boone’s surrounding communities.


View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7425
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a junior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7425
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal