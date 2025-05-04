Playlist of the Week: End of semester nostalgia

As April showers make their way for colorful May flowers, graduation season is rapidly approaching. Along with this busy time comes the nostalgia and reflection of fond memories from the past academic year and what’s yet to come. Whether you’re a freshman finishing up your first year at App State or a senior counting down the days until graduation day, there’s always an accomplishment to celebrate this time of year.
Bask in the last couple of weeks as an App State student with these coming-of-age tracks to prepare for a much-deserved break. From recent tracks like “Packing It Up” by Gracie Abrams to classic car-window down jams like “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac, let this playlist guide you from end of the year stress to a relaxing summer.