LSS: ‘Here’s to my Momma:’ Giving thanks to family

Welcome back to “Long Story Short: Exploring Taylor Swift’s Discography.” In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, hosts Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann are breaking down some moments Swift has expressed thankfulness for family. With songs that you can dance and cry to, the hosts discuss Swift’s ability to capture love and gratitude for family in a wide range of styles and metaphors.
Whether you’re an old-time Swiftie, just discovering her or you’re a skeptic, join them as they debunk the claims that Swift only writes about breakups.
Accompanying Playlist:
- The Best Day (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- Marjorie by Taylor Swift
- Epiphany by Taylor Swift
- Peace by Taylor Swift
- Soon You’ll Get Better (featuring The Chicks) by Taylor Swift
- This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things by Taylor Swift
- thanK you aIMee by Taylor Swift
- Robin by Taylor Swift
- Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
- Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault] by Taylor Swift
- Christmas Tree Farm by Taylor Swift
Hosted by: Ellie Tarlton and Rebekah Mann
Produced by: Gabe Plitt