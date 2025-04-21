The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App at a glance: April 21-26

Meg Frantz and Abby Buckner
April 21, 2025
Rian Hughes

Monday, April 21

New Frontiers: Life and Education After Military Service

Former App State professor Raymond Christian is a storyteller and retired United States Army Paratrooper. Christian had an impoverished childhood growing up in Richmond, Virginia, and has grouped his life experiences together through his storytelling. He will be giving a talk about life after service from 4-5 p.m. in the Plemmons Student Union. 

 

Art Lande Jazz Trio

The Grammy-nominated Art Lande Jazz Trio will perform a free concert of avant-garde jazz at 8 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall in Hayes School of Music. The trio features renowned pianist Art Lande, trombonist Alex Heitlinger and drummer Alan Hall.

 

Tuesday, April 22

Science Communication through Art with Climate Artist Jill Pelto

Climate artist and science communicator Jill Pelto will lead a hands-on data art workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Parkway Ballroom of the student union. The event will explore how art can communicate climate science, with all painting materials provided.

 

Movie on the Mall: “Twisters”

Catch a free outdoor screening of “Twisters” at 7:30 p.m. on Sanford Mall. Hosted by APPS and Campus Activities, the event features free food and giveaways.

 

Wednesday, April 23

Senior Day

Celebrate graduating Mountaineers at Senior Day from 1-3 p.m. on Sanford Mall. Hosted by APPS and Campus Activities, the event features games, giveaways and senior send-off fun.

 

Thursday, April 24

Yom HaShoah

The Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies will hold a public reading of the names of Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust for Yom HaShoah. The reading will be in the outdoor square between Belk Library and the student union from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Live on Sanford: Cover Show!

APPS is hosting a live concert on Sanford Mall from 7-9 p.m. The band Dear Uncle Frank will play covers of songs by Wednesday, and band Modal Brew will play covers of Stevie Wonder songs. 

 

MerleFest

MerleFest, the annual “traditional plus” music festival, returns to Wilkes Community College April 24-27. This year’s lineup features 99 artists, including The Avett Brothers, Bonnie Raitt and Watchhouse. The festival is in memory of Eddy Merle Watson, son of Doc Watson.

 

Friday, April 25

Rock N’ Roots

Join Sustainability and Energy Management for an afternoon celebrating campus gardens and Earth Month with a free concert at the Roots Garden. The interactive event will run from 4-7 p.m.

 

End of Semester Campout

GIVE App State is hosting an end-of-semester camping trip, where students can hike to Linville Falls and eat hot dogs while making friends. The campout will leave at 3 p.m. and return at 9 a.m. Saturday. 

 

Saturday, April 26

Athletics Vintage Clothing Exchange

App State Athletics and Sustainability and Energy Management are teaming up to support sustainable practices with a vintage clothing exchange. Bring your vintage or gently-used App State apparel to the North End Zone at Kidd Brewer Stadium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and receive a store discount — the more you donate, the more your discount will be.  


