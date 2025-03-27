The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Kappa Delta raises money for children with Shamrock 5K

Lauren Lyerly
March 26, 2025
Ashton Woodruff
Racers begin the Kappa Delta Shamrock 5K charity race, which had over 400 racers signed up, on March 22.

The Epsilon Epsilon chapter of Kappa Delta at App State hosted their third annual Shamrock 5K Saturday to raise money for the Childrens Council of Watauga County and Prevent Child Abuse America. 

“We raised $30,000 last year,” said Mae Vanosdell, vice president of events and programming for the chapter. “And we’re trying to beat that if possible but the hurricane did have some setbacks in that.”

Race participants apply glitter before the Kappa Delta Shamrock 5K race starts on March 22. (Ashton Woodruff)

According to Vanosdell, a junior risk management and insurance major, 100% of all proceeds will be donated, with 80% going towards the Children’s Council of Watauga County and 20% going to Prevent Child Abuse America, which is a philanthropy supported nationally by Kappa Delta. 

Nationally, Kappa Delta has supported Prevent Child Abuse America since 1981 and has raised over $33 million for the charity since. Prevent Child Abuse America was founded by Donna J. Stone, a Kappa Delta member. 

The chapter donated a majority of their proceeds to the Children’s Council of Watauga County, an organization whose mission is to support and provide a foundation for children’s learning and development. 

Vanosdell said she considers the Epsilon Epsilon chapter to be “really lucky to have a local philanthropy.” She said this allows the chapter to witness the impact of their philanthropic efforts. 

At the event, members and runners were dressed in shades of green. A white banner with green runners in gray lettering read, “Kappa Delta SHAMROCK Benefiting The Children’s Council of Watauga County & PCAA.”

Just before the race began, participants were instructed to line up under a green start line. Sorority members were present along the race route and at the finish line greeting and cheering for participants as they finished the race.

“Kappa” and “Delta” Greek letter cutouts sit on The Greenway lawn at the Kappa Delta’s Shamrock 5K charity run on March 22. (Ashton Woodruff)

Those present partook in numerous festivities besides the race, including cornhole, a raffle and playing with dogs from the Watauga Humane Society. 

Family and friends of sorority members came to support the organization. 

“I mean, this is a really big deal,” said Tammy Fox, who was there with her daughter, Grace Fox, a junior recreation management major and the president of Kappa Delta. “I’m really proud of her, and I’m proud of them and happy to be here on this beautiful day.” 

Drew Baker, a race participant and the first runner to cross the line, said he heard about the race online and was inspired to participate because the event “sounded like fun” and it was an opportunity to “help out the kids.” 

Greer Poole, a junior psychology major and the chapter’s director of philanthropy and community service, said 417 people signed up for last year’s race. She said as of March 21, a total of 450 people were signed up to race this year. 

Vanosdell said she hopes the Shamrock 5K will grow in popularity and continue to strengthen its local ties to the community.

