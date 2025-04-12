Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces return to Boone for homecoming concert

Indie rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise announced Friday they will return to Boone this fall for a special homecoming performance at Holmes Convocation Center on Oct. 17.

The band, which originated in Boone while several members attended App State, teased the show Thursday in a cryptic Instagram post asking, “Does anyone know the last time we played Boone, NC???”

Hours later, the group confirmed their much-anticipated return, revealing the Boone stop will be part of their tour and will feature special guest Jelani Aryeh.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will remain open through Wednesday at 10 p.m. General admission tickets go on sale April 17.

The band was previously signed to Split Rail Records, the student-run record label at App State where they recorded their debut album.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has built a dedicated fan base with their genre-blending sound and emotionally charged lyrics, and the Boone community has long embraced the band as a hometown success story. Their return marks their first performance in Boone in several years.