Billy Strings tunes into his roots with Boone concerts

Grammy-winning artist Billy Strings is teaming up with guitarist Bryan Sutton and bassist Royal Masat for two nights of performances at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Sept. 11 and 12.

The shows celebrate the trio’s surprise new album, “Live at the Legion,” recorded live at American Legion Post 82 in Nashville, Tennessee, which dropped on April 7, one year after its recording.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Billy Strings is one of the biggest musicians and best guitarists in the country, if not the world, right now,” wrote Allison West, director of marketing at the Schaefer Center, in an email. “Having him come to Boone and play at the Schaefer Center fills us with an enormous amount of pride.”

The Boone concerts are part of a limited run of fall dates supporting the album, with stops at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and more.

The shows are striking a deeper chord in Boone, a town closely tied to the legacy of bluegrass pioneer Doc Watson.

“Billy has repeatedly said that Doc Watson is a major musical influence, so for him to play in Boone is extra special,” West wrote. “And the recognition these concerts give to Boone, App State, and the Schaefer Center can not be understated.”