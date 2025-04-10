The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Playlist of the week: Optimistically unhinged

Caroline Chapman, A&C Reporter
April 10, 2025
Rian Hughes

With just three weeks left in the semester, students are kicking into high-gear trying to bring grades up, finish final projects and cram for exams. The excitement of spring and sunshine makes it harder than ever to focus, and a classical music playlist might not cut it anymore to get work done.

Work is piling up and feels like an impossible task to take on, but with the right music you can power through with nothing but vibes and sheer willpower.

“BOOGIE” by BROCKHAMPTON gets adrenaline pumping and allows it to overtake your body. The tunes of “Digital Animal” by Honey Claws and “Bad Girls” by M.I.A. provide that cool-kid type of confidence needed to be productive.

Semi-instrumental ‘90s house tracks like “I Get Lifted (The Underground Network Mix)” by Barbara Tucker, “For Your Precious Love” by Jestofunk and “Show Me Love” by Robin S will curate a focused feeling leaving you empowered and your assignments done.

Caroline Chapman
Caroline Chapman, A&C Reporter
Caroline Chapman (she/her) is a sophomore communications studies major with an art history minor. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
